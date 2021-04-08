BELOIT — The former Shopko building in Beloit could be transformed into a large self-storage facility, according to City of Beloit development records.
Miami, Florida-based Larkspur Acquisitions has filed an application for a conditional use permit to allow indoor self-storage operations at the 8.6-acre property at 2762 Prairie Ave.
The proposal calls for the redevelopment of the existing building, formerly the Shopko store, to create “a variety of indoor self-service storage options with an office and potentially drive-in access for ease of loading and unloading.”
The Beloit Plan Commission unanimously approved the application at a meeting Wednesday night. The plan now will head before the Beloit City Council for final review and possible action.
Project documents show construction could start in August and be completed by August of 2022, if approved.
The Shopko property closed in May of 2019 after the Ashwaubenon-based retailer filed for bankruptcy in February of 2019.
The proposed redevelopment does not include the separate shopping plaza adjacent to the former Shopko building.