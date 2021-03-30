BELOIT — First National Bank and Trust, has once again been awarded the highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability from the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, BauerFinancial, Inc.
Earning this 5-Star rating is proof that First National Bank and Trust excels in such areas as capital 5-star logo adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. This is no coincidence. In fact, this is the 77th consecutive quarter that First National Bank and Trust has earned a recommended rating (5-Stars or 4-Stars) from Bauer.
Established in 1882, First National Bank and Trust has been a trusted ally of the communities it serves for nearly 140 years. Rest assured, 5-Star rated First National Bank and Trust’s personnel are eager to serve: at the branch, by phone and online at bankatfirstnational.com.