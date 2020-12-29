BELOIT—First National Bank and Trust has earned a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm.
The 5-Star rating notes the firm’s financial strength and stability. Earning a 5-Star rating indicates this bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. FNBT has overcome every challenge that has been thrown its way over the past year. In fact, the bank has earned and maintained Bauer’s recommendation (5-Stars or 4-Stars) for 76 consecutive quarters.
First National Bank and Trust was established in 1882.