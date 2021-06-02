BELOIT—A Beloit startup has raised over $1 million in capital in its effort to find new ways of improving battery technologies for a range of industrial equipment applications spanning multiple manufacturing sectors.
Blue Line Battery Inc., has raised $1.5 million since 2017 thanks to fundraising led by Grey Collar Ventures, the company’s CEO Dustin Herte told Wisconsin Inno, a Milwaukee-based website focused on startup ventures, tech-related industry news and events.
Grey Collar Ventures is part of Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP), with a goal of supporting Beloit-area startups.
Formerly located in Whitewater, Blue Line Battery relocated to the Ironworks campus in downtown Beloit, a major startup hub that fosters growth of a range of fast-growing businesses.
Blue Line Battery currently has a patent-pending modular design that improves manufacturing and distribution of battery systems. Herte told Wisconsin Inno the company’s design process is aimed at finding a new way to build lithium-ion batteries “that mimic the design of lead-acid battery cells.”
The lithium-ion power batteries engineered by the company have a variety of market applications including industrial, stationary, small electric vehicles, solar, and ground support equipment applications, according to the company’s website.
Blue Line Battery’s largest customers are in the cold storage, food production, automotive and warehouse industries, Herte said.