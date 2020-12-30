BELOIT—Brieanna Washburn opened The Happy Homestead on Dec. 1 at 635 Broad St. to get to know people a little better and express her creative side. The former nurse hopes her shop will brighten people’s day as they explore her many unique offerings.
The store carries mostly home decor in the farmhouse vintage style as well as boho, beach, contemporary and lake-cabin styles in addition to seasonal decor. With a unique layout, visitors can see some of the decor in front and then venture down the hall for another area of the store.
She also sells Velvet Whiskey candles, Naturally in the Woods soy candles, lip balm, dish towels and more. Specialty sewn masks will be arriving soon.
“And aprons are making a little bit of a comeback. We have cute Christmas ones too,” she said.
Brieanna Washburn said she’s still learning what people in this area are seeking. Some young people have flocked to her boho section for purchases while other customers bought up her gnomes.
Brieanna Washburn said she’s always loved art, but veered toward a science-based career. Over the years she yearned to be able to express herself more and be able to take time to chat and get to know people better. She and her husband Jason also had a love of visiting all kinds of home decor stores.
Brieanna Washburn said the location near downtown Beloit was just right.
“I wanted to be part of that feel. We loved all the windows and bright light, and it felt it would be welcoming to people,” she said.
As a woodworker, her husband, Jason, was able to build her a custom counter and help renovate the space with her. She and other family members painted and prepared.
“Family has been instrumental in helping me start this,” she said.
Brieanna Washburn is also able to draw on the wisdom and experience of her mother-in-law Kelly Washburn who opened Vintage Etcetera-A Needful Things Market, 203 W Main St, Rockton, in July.
Her mother-in-law directs customers her way and sometimes other customers find her after a stop at the nearby Nest Egg,816 E. Grand Ave.
Brieanna Washburn hopes her store will be a cheery space for customers who seem to be seeking a new shop to explore.
“They want more stores like this and it’s nice to have somewhere new and fun to visit,” she said. “Some people need a break and to come look at things.”
The Happy Homestead is closed on Mondays. It’s open on Tuesday 10 a.m.—3 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m.—6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.—5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.—4 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.—3 p.m.