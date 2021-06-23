BELOIT—A construction plan to remodel and upgrade the entrance to Beloit Memorial Hospital is nearing its final phase as work moves outside as the Beloit area moves into summer.
Beloit Health System Vice President Tom McCawley said the entrance has been reworked to include a new revolving door, updated sidewalks, driveways and landscaping. Handicap parking also will be moved closer to the main entrance, with the project also including updates to the hospital gift shop and VIP Grill areas.
Work started in January and is transitioning outdoors.
“We are on schedule to wrap up on or about July 19,” McCawley said. “This project will make our entry more modern and up-to-date, safer and more convenient for patients, visitors and staff.”
All drop-off and pick-ups will be directed to the Emergency Department entrance as renovations continue. {span}The temporary entrances at the stair towers will remain open throughout the project and will be accessible to foot traffic via temporary sidewalks.