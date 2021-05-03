BELOIT—The Beloit City Council took action on Monday to approve a development agreement that will add more single family buildable lots to the Deerfield Estates neighborhood.
The plan, submitted by NG Deer Path Land LLC, will mark the second addition to the subdivision. It calls for adding eight buildable single-family lots on two new cul-de-sacs to be separated by a 3-acre outlet reserved for woodland preservation, stormwater retention and floodplain compliance.
Developer Zach Knutson is now required to add the street, curb and gutter, water mains, sewer mains, street lights, sidewalks, and street trees at the developer’s cost before being dedicated to the City of Beloit.
Beloit Community Development Director Julie Christensen said construction on infrastructure is expected to begin later this month.
Beloit City Councilor Mark Preuschl said the addition to the subdivision was a “creative way for solving a development dead end” in the area.
“In the past, they couldn’t figure out how to get through the preserves and the natural lay of the land. it’s a very friendly development and it’s taken a long time to get there,” Preuschl said.
The project comes as Kuntson’s second housing development since last year when the Village of Orfordville approved a 36-home development on a 21-acre property near the corner of County Road K and Wisconsin Highway 213.