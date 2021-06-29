BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Engine, a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), shipped the fourth and final PC2.5 Common Rail (CR) engine for the USS Harrisburg (LPD-30) to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
The USS Harrisburg is the 14th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy. It is also the first of 13 ships in the Flight II class. The Ingalls Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries started fabrication on the USS Harrisburg in April 2020.
The PC2.5 CR engine is well-suited for marine applications with high torque at low speeds and has a power rating of 5,816 kWb-8,725 kWb. It has low fuel consumption, which results in lower emissions.
The engine features improved low-load operation and is easy to maintain. All of FME’s engines are known for their reliability and durability.
Located in Beloit, Wisconsin, Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME) manufactures, procures, assembles, and distributes heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines under the Fairbanks Morse® and ALCO® brand names, and is a licensee of MAN Energy Solutions (MES).