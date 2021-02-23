BELOIT — Fairbanks Morse has opened its 8,000-square-foot Mayport Service Center in Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
The facility represents a $350,000 investment in the community and places Fairbanks Morse in closer proximity to core customers such as Mayport Naval Station, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and other U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard installations.
“The opening of our Mayport Service Center is another step that Fairbanks Morse is taking to fulfill its promise to deliver world-class service to our customers,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “From this facility, we are stocking a wide range of inventory to make parts available when and where our customers need them. This is just the beginning of our broader plan for a geographic expansion that extends our aftermarket services to help customers meet their mission-critical power needs.”
The Mayport Service Center will be staffed with Factory-Certified, OEM technicians to provide local engine, motor and controls maintenance and repair services. Fairbanks Morse’s Factory Certified OEM Technicians undergo rigorous qualifications to meet the company’s high standards for delivering best-in-class support.