BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has been granted an exclusive naval service contract with Ideal Electric Company to maintain engines on U.S. Navy ships.
Ideal Electrict Comapny is a domestic manufacturer of high-power, specialty electric motors, generators and related equipment for the U.S. Navy. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
The deal went into effect on June 21.
Fairbanks will deploy field services globally through its field service teams based in their six service centers. The service centers are located along the east and west coast of the United States.
Fairbanks and Ideal build separate equipment but both work together to make a ship operational. For example, Ideal generators connect to Fairbanks backup power engines on many U.S. Navy ships.
“One huge advantage for the Navy is that instead of having to call multiple technicians, they can reliably call on one of our technicians to maintain both FMD and IDEAL equipment,” said Jamie McMullin, President of FMD Services Unit. “This partnership doesn’t just benefit us and IDEAL, but also the Navy.”
Fairbanks claims that the company currently power 80% of the Navy’s ships with medium-speed applications.
This deal was in talks for two years, according to Nicholas Phillips, Vice President of Ideal.
“This is our first exclusive deal with another company, since the company went private and was bought in 2017,” Phillips said.
Ideal Electric was purchased from Hyundai Heavy Industries of Seoul, South Korea. This change in ownership marked the return of the company to privately held, 100% American ownership. The company is celebrating 119 years while Fairbanks is celebrating their 150 year anniversary.
Fairbanks has had a long history of collaborating and even acquiring companies in the industry.
Some of the acquisitions include Welin Lambie, Federal Equipment Company, Hunt Valve, Maxim Watermakers, Research Tool & Die and Ward Leonard.
The Ideal Electric and Fairbanks deal is an exclusive partnership instead of an acquisition.
“The exclusive partnership in the naval field service will go on until the foreseeable future,” Philips noted. “FMD is an expert is the international and domestic space and we can gain a lot by collaborating with this historical company.”