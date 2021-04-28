BELOIT—An announcement of a name change and a restructuring of divisions at Fairbanks Morse included assurances that virtually nothing would change at the Beloit manufacturing facility, with one exception.
Fairbanks Morse—now Fairbanks Morse Defense—will move its headquarters out of the manufacturing complex and into offices in downtown Beloit.
“We are aggressive and growing, and we are having a lot of fun. And we are committed to the Beloit community,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense.
He said the company currently is in talks with a property owner in downtown Beloit and he cannot say where the headquarters offices will be until contracts are signed, but he said the deal is very close to completion.
The company announced Tuesday the name change to Fairbanks Morse Defense, and the restructuring of its divisions—Fairbanks Morse Engine, Fairbanks Morse Service and Ward Leonard.
Whittier said the name change and division realignment was to clarify the company’s identity and what it does.
“A significant majority of our business is related to government work—with the Navy and Coast Guard—not that our other customers are less important,” he said. “Most know us as an engine manufacturer and we wanted to make a statement that we are more than an engine manufacturer.”
The Beloit manufacturing facility, which employs 440 people, will continue to manufacture engines, Whittier said. He also said the company has been experiencing some recent success stories with new contracts and acquisitions.
Fairbanks Morse recently shipped a PA6B STC engine to be installed in the first ship of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Multi-Mission Surface Combat project.
In January, Fairbanks Morse was awarded a six-year, $53 million contract to provide services, personnel, materials and more in an effort to extend the lifespan of U.S. Coast Guard vessels and engines.
Fairbanks Morse acquired Ward Leonard in January. Based in Thomaston, Connecticut, Ward Leonard is a leading provider of motor and control solutions for military applications and has been a major supplier to the U.S. Navy.
Whittier said he and other officials from Fairbanks look forward to continuing to be a part of the Beloit community and he hopes to announce soon the plans for the company headquarters in downtown Beloit.