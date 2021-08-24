BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME), a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), has shipped two 16-cylinder Fairbanks Morse engines to Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin.
The engines are for the USS Cleveland (LCS 31), the 16th ship of the U.S. Navy’s Freedom-class LCS variant. Fairbanks was awarded a contract in 2019 to build and deliver Main Propulsion Diesel Engines (MPDE’s) for the vessel. FME has provided power and propulsion services to the U.S. Navy for more than 70 years and powers more than 80% of the Navy’s ships with medium-speed applications.
Fairbanks Morse Engine, based in Beloit, manufactures, assembles, tests, and distributes heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines under the Fairbanks Morse® and ALCO® brand names. Fairbanks Morse manufacturing is conducted in its U.S.-based facility. FME sells its high-performance engines directly to naval marine customers and shipyards. As a principal supplier of reliable diesel engines to the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard, FME enables the defense industry to complete worldwide mission-critical operations. FME is a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment and a leading provider of reliable marine power solutions.