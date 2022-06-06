BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), has acquired Research Tool & Die (RT&D), a privately owned manufacturer of marine electrical-systems hardware based in Carson, California. RT&D products secure and support cables and wires throughout naval ships.
“Over the last few years, FMD has broadened the scope of our product offerings to our valued customers through the acquisition of best-in-class marine manufacturers like Research Tool & Die,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “The global mission to defend our nation’s freedom is non-stop and requires a service partner who is up to the task, and RT&D puts FMD in an even better position to meet the needs of our customers while we support the mission of our military and marine partners.”
Founded in 1944, RT&D is a supplier of critical electrical hardware to the U.S. Navy and Canadian Navy. It designs and manufactures its hardware products, including wireways, cable trays, racking systems, and light supports, and sells its products directly to naval shipyards.
“FMD has a prestigious reputation as a top-of-the-line defense contractor for clients that RT&D also serves,” said RTND President Kevin Perrault. “This merger makes perfect sense. Our companies are forward-thinking and well-positioned to provide top-tier parts and services to our customers.”
For more than 100 years, Fairbanks Morse Defense, based in Beloit, has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard.
Research Tool & Die Works (RT&D) is a manufacturing company with over 70 years of experience in electrical-systems hardware design and metal stamping fabrication. RT&D has obtained over thirty domestic and foreign patents on products and tooling techniques.