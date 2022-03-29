BELOIT—Jamie McMullin has been promoted to the position of President of Services for Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD).
McMullin will oversee the integration of new services offered by the defense contractor’s recently acquired companies throughout the company’s extensive service network, as well as the deployment of cutting-edge technology to enhance monitoring and maintenance capabilities that help extend asset lifecycles and reduce through-life costs.
In his previous role as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, McMullin was pivotal in the strategic growth of FMD’s service solutions through acquiring seven companies over the past two years and opening new service and training centers. He also oversaw the successful launch of FM Onboard™. This proprietary mixed reality technology provides users with 24/7 live remote technical support and the ability to access 3D visualizations of ship assets through a mixed reality headset for monitoring and maintenance. FMD is the only naval defense turnkey solutions provider to offer this remote collaboration tool.
Before joining FMD in 2021, McMullin served as the Senior Director of Naval Power Systems for Leonardo DRS, a defense contractor specializing in naval power and propulsion systems, transportation and logistics systems, and platform integration expertise. McMullin also spent nearly two decades with Rolls-Royce, ending his tenure as Vice President of naval campaigns and business development.
McMullin holds a master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Bristol in the U.K. and a Master of Business Administration from the Boston College—Carroll School of Management.