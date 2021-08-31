BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Service (FMS), the aftermarket support division for Fairbanks Morse Defense, has been awarded a five-year contract by Military Sealift Command.
FMS also has been awarded multiple contracts by the U.S. Navy, including a five-year basic ordering agreement and a four-year global repair services contract for submarine emergency diesel generators (EDG).
“The reputation Fairbanks Morse Defense has established over 80 years as a trusted defense service provider is affirmed by these opportunities with the U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command,” FMD CEO George Whittier said. “We are proud to support these military organizations as they continue the indelible task of defending our country.”
The Military Sealift Command contract is valued at a maximum of $170 million and encompasses parts, service, technical support, planned maintenance, engineering, technical publications, and configuration management support across the T-AKR, T-AO 187, T-AKE, ESB/ESD, and the new T-AO 205 class ships.
The U.S. Navy contracts, which were awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, are valued at a combined maximum of $60 million. They include a five-year basic ordering agreement for U.S. Navy submarine EDGs, a global repair services firm-fixed-price contract, and a four-year time-and-material contract for U.S. Navy EDG global repair services.
These contracts are for rapid deployment of personnel to support emergent assessments, planning, and restoration of EDGs and providing a vehicle for the planned submarine renewals as the Navy extends the service life of these mission-critical assets. The contracts support SSBN/SSGN 726, SSN 688, and SSN 21 Class submarines with Fairbanks Morse EDGs.
FMD provides factory-certified OEM technicians who undergo rigorous qualifications to meet the company’s high standards for delivering world-class support.