BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse has shipped an engine that will be installed on the first ship of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Multi-Mission Surface Combat (MMSC) project.
A PA6B STC engine was shipped to Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) shipyard on April 16. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the MMSC project, and the vessel is being constructed by its partner FMM in Marinette, Wisconsin. Four MMSC ships will be constructed at FMM.
Fairbanks Morse, which has a manufacturing facility in Beloit, manufactures and services heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines under the Fairbanks Morse® and ALCO® brand names.