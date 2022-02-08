BELOIT—The excitement was palpable at the reveal party for the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) on Tuesday night, with around 100 people attending the kickoff event as film lovers of all ages are ready to enjoy a near-normal festival year.
As guests milled about enjoying drinks and snacks, they paged through the program book which listed all the films to be featured during the film festival.
In its 17th running BIFF will feature a range of independent films, documentaries and host various events over a 10 day period from Feb. 25 through March 6 in Beloit. The BIFF team is welcoming new venues into the fold with the Downtown Beloit Association’s new office; two film rooms at Domenicos; along with Irontek and Visit Beloit.
Festival Executive Director Greg Gerard said the BIFF team had to adapt quickly to account for the loss of the Beloit College venues typically used, but not available due to the college’s COVID-19 safety precautions.
This year’s festival marks the first time the event hosted in-person screenings since 2020, and by the looks of Tuesday night’s reveal party, people are ready to grab some popcorn and catch a film.
“We’re in the depths of winter and when BIFF comes around, people are ready to get out,” Gerard said. “BIFF creates that foot traffic and it creates revenue for merchants downtown. It’s a feel-good event and we’re happy to be back.”
Some films will still be screened virtually this year, but the majority of this year’s rotation will be screened in-person across various city venues.
This year’s popular sing-a-long event on Feb. 26 at the Castle, 501 Prospect St., will feature The Monkees’ Daydream Believers: The Monkees Story and the classic film showcase will be the Steven Spielberg family film E.T. on March 6 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Ctr. The BIFF FestEve party will take place from 6—9 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Irontek, 635 Third St., and tickets are now on sale online.
BIFF Board President Ana Kelly-McGrath said the festival is still seeking a host of volunteers to help out. Those interested can go to the festival website and contact Kelly-McGrath directly.
“It’s a lot of fun and you get to talk to people and the filmmakers. It’s an easy and great way to get involved. People should not be intimidated by it at all. It’s a great time,” she said.
Officials with the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, Visit Beloit and the Downtown Beloit Association say they are ready for the festival and that it’s a great way to bring new faces to the Beloit area.
“This is one of our favorite events of the year because there’s such a great following and people rally around it,” said GBCC Executive Director Aimee Thurner. “It’s great to bring the business community out and start the film season off and the partnership we have is really important to us.”
DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin added, “BIFF is a great way to get everyone to downtown Beloit and we’re really looking forward to having our space open to visitors and filmmakers this year.”
Visit Beloit CEO Celestino Ruffini said the energy the festival brings to the city is unparalleled.
“It is always exciting to get an early look at the schedule and I continue to be amazed by the wide breadth of content that we get to watch later this month at venues, including Visit Beloit’s headquarter, throughout downtown Beloit,” Ruffini said.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.beloitfilmfest.org. Tickets will be sold online.