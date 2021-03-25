Sid Schwartz, editor of the Beloit Daily News and the Janesville Gazette, will retire in April.
Schwartz’s decision came after the death of his wife, Julie, in February after a long illness. He said Adams Publishing Group, owners of the Beloit Daily News and Janesville Gazette, and the staff from both papers were supportive during that difficult time.
“This is completely my decision to retire,” Schwartz said, and his decision came down to being financially able to do so.
Schwartz became editor of the Beloit Daily News and regional editor for Adams Publishing Group newspapers in southern Wisconsin in November following the retirement of Beloit Daily News Editor Bill Barth.
Orestes Baez, regional president and publisher for APG-Southern Wisconsin Group, informed employees of Editor Sid Schwartz’s departure Thursday.
“Sid has helped our Adams Publishing newsrooms get better," Baez said. "We are saddened by the circumstances that led to his departure and wish him and his family good thoughts and prayers.”
Baez said he would first seek internal candidates to fill the vacancy left by Schwartz, and if that doesn’t work out, an external search would target “a digitally savvy newsroom leader who can help move our newsrooms more into the future with data analytics and enterprise story-creation leadership.”
Schwartz worked as a reporter and editor in Janesville for 30 years. His favorite parts of the job included covering education, police and the courts, he said.
“For all these years, we’ve just done our best to produce the best journalism we know how. That’s not easy, but it’s crucial for our democracy, and I feel good for having contributed something to that noble cause,” he said.
The Reedsburg native graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1984, and was editor of the Vernon County Broadcast-Censor in 1984-86 before taking a reporting job at the Beloit Daily News, where he became city editor.
The Gazette hired Schwartz as a reporter in 1990 and promoted him to news editor in 2006. He has played a key role in guiding local news coverage for 15 years. He was chosen to replace Scott Angus in the newsroom’s top job in March 2015.
Adams Publishing Group bought the Beloit Daily News and Janesville Gazette along with other Wisconsin newspapers in 2019. Schwartz was appointed regional editor of the company’s newspapers in southern Wisconsin the next year,.
Schwartz said he had no immediate plans other than to take a break and complete some home projects. “And then, we’ll see,” he said.