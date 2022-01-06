BELOIT—While economic development continued in Beloit in 2021, construction value generated by building permit applications dipped to near levels last seen in 2017 and 2018.
As of Dec. 30, a total of 1,439 building permits were issued in the city worth a total construction value of $31.1 million. Those figures fall between numbers last seen in 2017 when $22 million in construction value was generated and 2018 when $56 million was realized, per City of Beloit planning data.
In 2020, the city issued 1,217 building permits worth a total construction value of $87.26 million. In 2019, Beloit planning staff issued 1,171 building permits worth a total construction value of $153 million.
It should be noted the Amazon distribution center project permits and associated value were attached to the 2019 development year, making that year an outlier in terms of overall construction value.
A roundup of 2021 City of Beloit development highlights as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News follows:
Ho-Chunk Nation casino-resort: On March 24, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers approved the plan for the $405 million casino-resort plan that set the project on the path for final review by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The bureau has yet to rule on the land-to-trust status of the approximate 70-acre property as the tribe continues to finalize the design of the project that is estimated to create 1,500 jobs. Ho-Chunk officials recently met with BIA members to get an update on the plan, with the tribe spokesperson telling the Beloit Daily News a groundbreaking could come in the spring.
Gateway Business Park: The business park celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021 with 545 acres developed into 3 million square-feet of industrial space that represents an investment of $264 million that has created 2,800 jobs. New Jersey-based Spray-Tek held a groundbreaking for a 75,000-square-foot facility at a 20-acre site for a $30 million investment. Matthews Family Trucking also announced an eight acre site for a future 8,440-square-foot facility for a $2 million investment.
Interstate 39/90: The long-awaited end of construction to the interstate was finally realized on Nov. 17 after four years of construction from a plan that first was conceptualized back in 2012. The adjustments improve traffic flow on the interstate and is aimed at improving safety for all motorists.
ABC Supply Stadium: The new home of the Beloit Sky Carp baseball team opened on Aug. 3 to spectators. The $35 million project sits on a 9-acre site near the Rock River along Shirland Avenue in downtown Beloit.
Lincoln Academy: The school, which opened on Sept. 1, has over 400 students enrolled with 62 staff from a $25 million investment to build the 111,000 square-foot space.
Stateline Boys and Girls Club: On April 6, the group held a groundbreaking for a $5.5 million, 24,765-square-foot facility in Beloit. Programs for youth opened at the new facility Jan. 3.
Wright and Wagner Lofts: The new apartment building downtown is now fully leased and consists of 54 units that opened on May 28.
Milwaukee Road: Jiffy Lube, 2901 Milwaukee Road; Verizon, 2911 Milwaukee Road, Popeyes, 3030 Ford St. all opened this year in the Milwaukee Road corridor.
Single family home growth: Deerfield Estates Part 2 (eight new sites) The Oaks Subdivision (21 new sites) Park Meadow Subdivision (24 new sites) Eagle’s Ridge 4 and 5 (70 new sites ; Elmwood Subdivision (eight sites pending permits).