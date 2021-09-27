BELOIT—With winter just months away, the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) is taking full advantage of the temperate weather this fall as organizers gear up for the Fall Wine Walk set for Oct. 9.
Regular admission tickets are still available while VIP passes are sold out, with the event expected to draw nearly 500 people to downtown Beloit for an afternoon of wine tastings and shopping.
“This event is really just so much fun. It’s a way to get out and come to all the businesses and spend time with friends and family. It’s fun and creative to get out and do,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
From 2—6 p.m., guests age 21 and over can stop in at 16 participating locations across downtown. Tickets are $30 and include 10, 2-ounce wine samples and a commemorative, etched wine glass.
The 2021 Fall Wine Walk marks the fourth iteration of the event, and El-Amin said the organization is starting to see event ticket sales return to pre-pandemic figures.
“It’s really encouraging to see,” El-Amin said.
Some slight COVID-19 tweaks to the event remain, with the DBA to provide a small goodie bag of treats and water rather than participating locations offer hors d’oeuvres as in previous years.
Participating locations include: 5bar.co, Always & Forever Formal Wear, Bagels & More of Beloit, Beloit Art Center, Beloit Cabinetry, Chic & Unique Clothing & Furniture Boutique, Flying Pig, Fresco Fajita House, J & G’s Coins, Rings & Things, Medical Grade Aesthetics and IV Therapy (at 557 E. Grand Ave.), Pizzazz Gift & Apparel Boutique, RE/MAX Ignite, Rindfleisch Flowers, Rock County Rocks and Gems, Stanton Shoes and Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts.