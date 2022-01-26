Blas Guzman and his mother Maria Guzman of Coco’s Tamales show off their tamales during the Downtown Beloit Association’s (DBA) Indoor Winter Beloit Farmers’ Market in November of 2020. This year’s Farmers Market is underway thanks to the DBA. Those at the DBA are preparing for their annual awards even which will be virtual on Feb. 18.
BELOIT—Get ready for a celebration of those making the downtown a better place with a few fun surprises thrown in the mix.
The Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) annual awards event will be held virtually at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10.
“We will be posting the event online. There is no need to register. Go to our Facebook page event and you will be alerted at 3 p.m. when it goes live,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. “Grab your snacks from a downtown business for a 3 p.m. pick me up.”
This year’s theme is “partnerships are better together,” showing how downtown businesses and the DBA work together.
“You may see a Laverne and Shirley, a Mickey and Minnie and a Wilma and Betty,” El-Amin said.
People may hear theme songs from those aforementioned famous TV characters.
The ceremony will include the DBA presenting eight awards.
“We are super excited to recognize these businesses and individuals who have done amazing things in 2021,” El-Amin said.
DBA Board Chair Stephanie Knueppel will be the emcee. The filming will take place Feb. 1. Every year the DBA nominates its winners for the Wisconsin Main Street Awards.
Those at the DBA are looking forward to the possibility of going back to in-person next year.
The next DBA events on tap are the Easter Eggstravaganza and Spring Wine Walk.
El-Amin said the ongoing Beloit Winter Farmers Market is held at the DBA office, 557 E. Grand Ave., every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
“We are averaging about 17 vendors a week, depending on who has what in stock,” she said.
Items include mushrooms, meats and cheese, bakery and craft items and more.
The Downtown Beloit Association also presents several events through the year including the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade, the Fall Wine Walk, the Downtown Street Dance, Oktoberfest and more.