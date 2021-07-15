BELOIT—Increased numbers of students in distance learning in the 2020-2021 school year resulted in more traffic in one local business. Creekside Music Academy has increased its student numbers by at least 33% since the start of the pandemic, according to owner Shannon Schoville.
“Without in-person school and band rehearsals, families were looking at other ways of maintaining musical training,” Schoville said. “And of course we are always happy to take on more students.”
Piano and percussion attracted the most new students.
“Piano is a great way to start very young students off with learning to read music and giving them basic musical skills. I think people are interested in percussion because it’s not easy to find a private, professional percussion teacher and we are blessed to have a young woman with a master’s degree in percussion performance who is great with kids and really enjoys teaching,” Schoville said.
Schoville said those at the business are looking forward to inviting new students to band instrument lessons, especially those who may have fallen behind during the pandemic.
“Instructor Kay Schultz brings 40 years of teaching experience and a continuing professional performing career and is always enthusiastic to have new students,” Schoville said.
Creekside, 421 E. Grand Ave. opened in June of 2019 in the historic Peet building. Schoville’s vision was to bring more music to the Beloit and Stateline Area with the possibility of some day becoming an accredited music school.
Creekside started out with piano, string and voice lessons. Zach Peterson teaches strings and Karen Koyama gives piano lessons.
In spring of 2020, Creekside and 9 Bells & Cat Tails joined forces sharing the space. Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra also moved into the building along with S1 Construction.
Last fall Hudson, Wisconsin native Brianna Trainor arrived to teach percussion. She has extensive performance experience with a wide variety of groups in multiple styles, including contemporary and Sub-Saharan drumming. Students can learn on traditional drum sets as well as on xylophone and marimba.
For Schoville, the increase in business at Creekside is inspiring as the performing arts took one of its hardest hits during the pandemic.
“I sincerely hope that moving forward people will view the performing arts with an increased level of appreciation after having been stuck at home for a year and a half,” Schoville said. “There is no other experience like going to a live concert. You can watch them online and on TV, but it’s totally different than being there live.”