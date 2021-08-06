CLINTON — For the last two years, Mat and Peggy Teubert have grown a small business idea to bring vintage home furnishings and décor into a fully-fledged venture as the pair recently opened a storefront in the Village of Clinton that also showcases other local artisans.
Sawdust and Iron was borne out of Mat’s love for carpentry and re-use of vintage industrial and rustic materials, from repurposed barnyard lumber to whiskey and wine barrels. For years, the Teubert’s sold custom-made items out of their home in Clinton and through various popup locations in the Stateline Area and beyond.
As the COVID-19 pandemic decimated small businesses across the country, it actually became a catalyst that drove the couple to move out of doing popup locations to having a brick-and-mortar space at 207 Allen St. in Clinton. The shop opened on Memorial Day weekend this year, and since then, the couple hasn’t looked back.
“It really was a spark for us to get everything switched over,” Mat said. “We wanted to be able to have a space that showed off everything we had to offer.”
By partnering with local craftspeople and artists, the Teubert’s have taken on the role of fostering growth and awareness of small businesses in the Stateline Area and beyond.
Found in the store is artwork by Digital Wooden Artistry; beauty protects by apiarist InnoSint; antiques from Kim’s Kreations and woodwork by Purdy’s Creations; photography by Patty VanStone; copper artwork by Jenna Miller; hand-crafted bowls by retired Beloit firefighter Bill Hoefer and painted furniture by Aslynn Huisheere.
“We wanted the space to be part of a revitalization of downtown Clinton,” Peggy said. “We’re excited to hear about some new businesses coming to downtown and we want to be part of that. People don’t know about Clinton, and we’ve been working to get the word out.”
Business has shifted away from crafting antique car fenders and grills into wall décor to mainly barrel furniture—from bar tables and cabinets to lawn ornaments, Mat said, paired with custom beer and cigar flights. All whiskey and wine barrels are unique and secured by the Teubert’s on trips to Kentucky.
Barrels also can be rented for weddings and large events.
Excess wood from the barrel crafting process is bagged and packaged to be used as “smoker chunks” to give grilling experiences an extra kick with wood from a bourbon barrel, which are also paired with barbecue rubs, sauces and seasonings.
In the months ahead, the Teubert’s plan to continue to expand with work set to begin on a space that will offer paint and sip-type events, with the goal to have the space ready by the wintertime.
Sawdust and Iron is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, along with a popup shop at Vintage Bliss in Beloit.