BELOIT—The Beloit City Council has approved the sale of some land in the Gateway Business Park reserved for stormwater retention after closed session deliberation.
The council met Monday night in closed session before returning to open session and approving the offer to purchase 720 and 1450 Gateway Blvd. from the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC).
The land in question cannot be used for development and has been maintained in the past by the City of Beloit Public Works Department for stormwater retention.
The land sale essentially amounts to a housekeeping item since the city frequently maintains the properties in question.