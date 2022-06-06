Corporate Contractors Inc. recently acquired Lowell Custom Homes based in Lake Geneva. Show in this photo from left are: Scott Lowell, President Emeritus of Lowell Custom Homes, Kim LaCroix, Vice President of Lowell Custom Homes and Brad Austin, President of Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI).
BELOIT—Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI) has acquired the business and several assets of Lowell Custom Homes (LCH), a residential construction business located in Lake Geneva, Wis.
Founded by Scott Lowell in 1981, LCH has developed a highly respected reputation as a premier custom home builder in the Lake Geneva region.
“We have a tremendous respect for what Lowell Custom Homes has accomplished under Scott’s leadership”, commented Brad Austin, CCI President. “Both CCI and LCH share similar values as they relate to our associates and clients, community support, and a commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to welcome the talented LCH team members to CCI and are grateful for the opportunity to offer custom home building services as well as our commercial and industrial construction capabilities.”
Over the past 40 years, LCH has designed and crafted more than 250 iconic homes. Additionally, the company has received several distinguished awards including Best of Houzz Service and Design, Best of Walworth County, and Best of Geneva Lakes.
“I have worked with Corporate Contractors Inc. for approximately seven years and respect everything about their operation, their management and field staff and, most importantly, their culture and dedication to ‘doing the right thing.’ For this reason, I reached out to CCI and after just two meetings, I knew they were the perfect landing place for our clients, our team, and the Lowell Legacy,” said Scott Lowell, founder of Lowell Custom Homes.
Lowell Custom Homes will continue to offer custom luxury home buyers trustworthy service and high-quality workmanship. Scott Lowell will remain in a leadership role with the new division of CCI.
Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI), based in Beloit, is a leading general contracting firm in southern Wisconsin and is owned by Diane Hendricks.
