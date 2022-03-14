WISCONSIN DELLS—Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI), based in Beloit, has been awarded the 2021 Safety Award of Excellence from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin (ABC).
The award is presented to one ABC member in each of three categories: Small Contractor, Mid-Size Contractor, and Large Contractor. These companies must have incident rates for total OSHA recordable and lost workday cases at least 25% better than the industry average. In addition, the companies must have a model safety program and impressive past safety record.
“CCI is honored to have our safety performance recognized,” said Andrea Siegworth, CCI human resource director. “Maintaining a safe workplace is a top priority for our team and we applaud our associates for their continued commitment to maintaining the best safety practices.”
CCI embraces safety as a core value. Its program includes a variety of ongoing safety education, inspection, and evaluation steps directed toward making safety a total team effort and eliminating accidents.
According to John Mielke, ABC of Wisconsin president, “We are proud to have a membership that is so committed to ensuring every worker goes home safe—every single day. There is nothing more important on the job site than safety, which is why we place such a strong emphasis on it.”
Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI) is a leading general contracting firm in southern Wisconsin.
Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is a national construction industry trade association that represents more than 21,000 members.