CLINTON—When Bruce and Carol Hahn first opened their Ace Hardware store in the Village of Clinton, the small community had two other hardware stores.
Times have changed, and the Hahns tried to change with the times. However, one thing never changed in the 53 years they were in business—the customers were always the priority.
“We always made the effort—if we didn’t have the exact item they were looking for, we would try to find something that would work for them,” Bruce Hahn said.
The Hahns have sold their hardware store at 252 Allen St., and were spending Thursday doing some final tidying up before the new owners closed on the building on Friday.
Bruce Hahn grew up in the retail business, as his parents, Elden and Arabella Hahn, owned a grocery store in Clinton for 45 years. Bruce would work at the grocery story growing up, and that is where he learned his first lessons of customer service.
In 1969, he purchased the Dallman Hardware store. At the time, the small village supported a True Value and a Gambles hardware store. Bruce and Carol Hahn decided to contract with the Ace Hardware chain to stock their new store in Clinton.
The Hahns rented the building where Dallman’s hardware store was located for about five years, but they soon needed more space, so they moved down the street to a larger building. In 1982, they bought an adjoining building and expanded.
Over the years Hahn’s Ace Hardware became a catch-all store, not just dealing in screws, nails and tools, but pots and pans, glassware, propane, milking equipment and more.
At one point, the Hahns purchased a neighboring building that had been a bank and opened an ice cream store. At first, they rented the building to someone who ran the ice cream shop, but when the managers of that shop left, the Hahns decided to run the ice cream shop themselves.
“It was fun, but it was a lot of work,” Bruce recalled. “We were still running the hardware store each day, and then we would go over to run the ice cream shop.”
After about five years, they gave up the ice cream shop and let other people run it.
Eventually, Bruce and Carol Hahn turned the hardware store over to their son, Dan. He and his wife, Dannette, ran the store for about 20 years, but Dan also had a farm and he wanted to spend more of his attention on his agriculture endeavors.
So, the family decided it was time to sell the building, liquidate all the remaining stock and move on to a new phase in their lives. But, it was not without some sense of sadness.
“We had super loyal customers,” Dan Hahn said. “We got to know them very well. That was one of the best parts of the business—the personal relationships.”
“We had a few who were in tears,” Carol Hahn recalled when she told some customers about the closing.
The Hahn family will still call Clinton home, as they have for decades.