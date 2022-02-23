BELOIT — The City of Beloit will receive $9 million in pandemic-related aid from the State of Wisconsin to help jumpstart the development of a Community Outreach and Engagement Center at Beloit College.
Gov. Tony Evers was joined by officials from the city, college and Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) in making the funding announcement during a ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Beloit College Morse Library.
The college plans to renovate the library to house a new Community Outreach and Engagement Center that is aimed to assist underserved Beloit residents. The renovation will begin in the summer of 2022 with an anticipated one-year construction schedule with a completion goal of August of 2023.
The center will attempt to find solutions to complex community problems with the help of partnerships with the School District of Beloit, Beloit Health System, the Boys & Girls Club, Acts Housing, Community Action and the Beloit chapter of the NAACP. It will also attempt to address the needs of a community severely affected by COVID-19 while further connecting college faculty, staff, and students to provide educational opportunities.
“Whether it’s addressing affordable housing, revitalizing our main streets, or bolstering opportunities in local communities, we’re making sure that our neighborhoods in every corner of the state are able to thrive for years to come,” Evers said. “I am thrilled to invest these funds in the people and neighborhoods in Beloit to build on the innovation, ingenuity, and collaboration that already exists to better serve the families, workers, and communities who call Beloit home.”
The $9 million in funding comes from the Neighborhood Investment Fund program as part of aid received by the state through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). Beloit College is contributing $1 million in funding, bringing the total allocated to $10 million while the remaining $9 million comes from the state fund.
“The Neighborhood Investment award from Governor Evers will make a lasting impact for the city of Beloit,” said DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “Partnerships empower opportunity, and the Community Outreach and Engagement Center at Beloit College will make it possible for students and Beloit residents to get a chance to engage, take advantage of community resources, and further their career opportunities.”
Beloit College President Scott Bierman said the funding would energize community partnerships that are already strong.
“We truly believe this project will benefit all Beloit residents at a time of both great need and great opportunity,” Bierman said. ““One more time the State of Wisconsin, the City of Beloit, and Beloit College are partnering in the most effective way to promote the success of the region.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther welcomed the funding and recognized the coordinated effort it took to pull off the successful grant submission.
“This is a perfect example yet again of how we can work collaboratively to improve the city as a whole,” Luther said. “It’s great for students and our residents. I am grateful for the funding from the state and the opportunities it presents for us all.”
Grants for this specific program range between $1 million and $15 million and the grants are managed by DOA. Other recipients of funding will be announced on a rolling basis over the next week, followed by the full release of recipients, Evers said.