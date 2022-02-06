BELOIT—The Beloit City Council is set to review multiple development-related issues at its meeting Monday night, ranging from new businesses to new residential projects.
901 Harrison Ave.
Pedro Diaz has filed a conditional use permit application to allow a religious institution at 901 Harrison Ave., the former site of the Atonement Lutheran Church that closed in October of 2020. Diaz is moving the congregation of The Church of the Living God, Pillar and Ground of the Truth the Light of the World from Janesville to Beloit.
The property includes an approximate 14,000-square-foot church building with off-street parking. Although the site was a former church, a new conditional use permit is required due to the property sitting vacant for an extended period.
The Beloit Plan Commission on Jan. 5 recommeded the council approve the project.
Meals on Wheels
The council could take action on various ordinance amendments on behalf of Beloit Meals on Wheels for the organization’s proposed new headquarters in Beloit. The changes would change the future land use designation for properties at 214 and 226 Beach Avenue and 1540 Shore Drive; while amending the zoning district map for portions of 249 Maple Avenue; 1534 and 1540 Shore Drive; and 214 and 226 Beach Avenue. The proposed headquarters includes multiple parcel addresses for a 2,521-square-foot office, storage and food delivery building and related improvements.
246 W. Grand Ave.
The council could refer a conditional use permit application by Marilyn Sloniker on behalf of All Community Center LLC to the Beloit Plan Commission for review on Feb. 9 for a redevelopment project at 246 W. Grand Ave. The couple plans to use the property as a religious institution, office space, daycare and a community center, with the site previously housing past daycare facilities.
Closed session
The council could meet in closed session to discuss the possible conveyance of a portion of property at 80/100 East Grand Avenue, according to the meeting agenda. No further information has been released regarding the issue, with the agenda noting the council may reconvene into open session following the discussion.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. for agenda review and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.