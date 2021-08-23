ROCKTON—Chemtool employees who were left with out jobs following the June 14 fire that destroyed the Rockton plant say the company has made changes to severance packages compared to severance previously offered to employees.
Employees voiced concerns about actions by Lubrizol, the parent company of Chemtool, saying that less money is being offered in severance packages compared to severance policies from October of 2020.
Taylor Vronch, who worked at Chemtool for nearly a decade, said the company held individual meetings with employees regarding severance following the fire. During those meetings, Vronch said, they were informed that severance being offered to those impacted by the fire no longer fell under the Lubrizol severance plan.
“I am asking Lubrizol to be fully here for us now,” Vronch said. “There’s still a chance to do the right thing.”
The change, the employees said, changed the minimum of weeks of pay from eight weeks to be a maximum pay of eight weeks, based on years of service at the company.
Former Chemtool employee Bethany Prignano said employees would lose out on thousands of dollars under the new severance plans.
“It’s insulting for all the work that we’ve put into the building and our jobs that they offer us so little,” Priganano said.
In response, a Lubrizol spokesperson declined to comment on specific pay and benefits matters for Chemtool employees.
Alicia Gauer, Lubrizol senior director of global communications, said more than 30% of impacted employees have been placed in new opportunities within Lubrizol or with other organizations.
“We have actively sought to match Rockton employees with positions available within Lubrizol and are providing relocation assistance for those who have found jobs within Lubrizol,” Gauer said. “Within a few weeks of the fire, we hosted a job fair in Rockton with more than 15 area employers and continue to support efforts to connect our Rockton employees with employers. We are providing a placement bonus to any Rockton employee who finds a job outside of Lubrizol. Given the near-term realities at the site, impacted employees will eventually need to move on, and we will provide appropriate severance when that time comes. Those details are being discussed directly with employees.”
Employees confirmed that further legal action against Lubrizol was not off the table, and they noted that official severance letters had not yet been issued to employees.
The future of the destroyed Chemtool facility remains unclear.
“We have not yet determined the long-term strategy for the site,” Gauer said.