The members of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce represent a wide variety of businesses and professionals. This diversity makes the business community strong in the area.

The following is a list of current chamber members:

1401 Design Showroom by Barnes Building & Remodeling

1810 Emerson House Bed & Breakfast

A Therapeutic Touch by Tami LLC

ABC Fire & Safety, Inc

ABC Supply Co., Inc.

Acts Housing

Adaptive Alliance, Inc.

Adecco

Advanced Disposal

Advia Credit Union

Agrace HospiceCare

Alliant Energy

Alongi Santas Insurance Agency, Inc.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of WI

Amazon

AMD Tax & Accounting

American Awards & Promotions, LLC

American Construction Metals

American Family Insurance- Shannon Ahrens

Angus-Young

Anytime Fitness

Arc Design Resources, Inc.

ARTISAN Pub

Associated Advisors Group

Associated Bank

AT&T

Aurum Contracting

Autumn Lake Health Care at Beloit

Avid Pallet Services, LLC

Axium Foods (Div. of McCleary, Inc.)

Azura Memory Care

Badger Spirits LTD

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

Balsley Printing

Barder, Rick

Barten & Associates Public Relations

Beepa’s

Beloit Art Center

Beloit Box Board Co., Inc.

Beloit Club, The

Beloit College

Beloit Daily News/Stateline News

Beloit Dental

Beloit Evening Lions Club

Beloit Family Restaurant

Beloit Film Works

Beloit Floral

Beloit Health System

Beloit Health System Foundation, Inc

Beloit Historical Society

Beloit Horseshoe Club, Inc.

Beloit International Film Festival

Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra

Beloit Life Center

Beloit Meals on Wheels, Inc.

“Beloit Public

Library”

Beloit Regional Hospice

Beloit Senior Living

Beloit Snappers Pro. Baseball Assn. Inc.

Beloit Special Machining Co. Inc.

Beloit Youth Hockey Association, Inc.

Bessie’s Diner

Best Western Legacy Inn and Suites

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin

Big Radio

Blackhawk Bank

Blackhawk Community Credit Union

Blackhawk Human Resource Association

Blackhawk Propane Company, Inc.

Blackhawk Technical College

Blackhawk Transport & Logistics

Blue Collar Coffee Company

Blue Line Battery

BMO—Harris Bank

Bolgrien, Koepke, Kimes & Livingston, S.C.

Boundaries Bar & Grill and The Birch Room

Brabazon | Title Team Group, LLC

Brian G. Mark Funeral and Cremation Care

Brian Thomas Photography

Broaster Company LLC—The

Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources

Bryden Motors

Bud Weiser Chevrolet Cadillac

Budget Blinds of Janesville/Beloit

Buffalo Wild Wings 572

Caritas Community Resource Center

CASA of Rock County

Cash Store

Century 21 Affiliated of Beloit

Chicago Fittings Corporation

Christoff & Associates LLC

Christofferson Moving & Storage

City of Beloit

City of South Beloit Mayor

Coach’s Bar & Grill

Coldwell Banker Commercial / McGuire Mears & Associates

Colorwave Graphics, LLC

Community Action, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Comply 365

Consigny Law Firm, S.C.

Cornellier Fireworks

Cornellier Superstore

Cornerstone Credit Union

Corporate Contractors, Inc.

Country Glass, Inc.

Culligan Water

Culver’s of Beloit

D.L. Podeszwa & Associates

Dabadooya and Company

Daley, Murphy, Wisch Funeral Home

DeCori Design LLC

DeGarmo Plumbing and Piping

Develop LLC

DeVere Company Inc.

Dita’s Westside Pub & Grill

Domenico’s Pizza

Drevdahl Auto Body

DuPont Industrial Biosciences

Educators Credit Union

Edward Jones | Holly B. Friel, Financial Advisor

Edward Jones | Tammy Schindler, Financial Advisor

Electrol Specialties Company

Entre Computer Solutions

Ethos Films LLC

Everett’s Liquor Inc.

Exit Realty HGM

Exposure Video

Express Employment Professionals

Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

Fairbanks Morse Engine

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Family Services of Southern WI & Northern IL, Inc.

Father and Sons Cleaning Service

Finley Buick GMC

Firehouse Subs

First Community Credit Union

First National Bank and Trust

Fish Window Cleaning

Fleming Heating and AC, Inc.

Fresh Horizons Group, LLC

Frito Lay

G5 Brewing Company

Gateway Realtors

gener8tor

Geneva Supply, Inc

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council, Inc.

Glen Erin Golf Club

Glitz & Go LLC

Globe Life—Family Heritage—Kris Rodriguez

Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic

Goodwill Industries of Northern Ill & WI Stateline Area, Inc.

Gordon Flesch Company

Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation

GWS Tool Group

Haight, James F.

Hampton Inn Beloit

Happy House Liquor

Harris Ace Hardware

Harris Ace Hardware Inc.

Hausmann-Johnson Insurance, Inc.

Hawk’s Ridge Apartments, LLC

HealthNet of Rock County, Inc.

Hendricks Commercial Properties

Hendricks Holding Company

HH Photography

Hidden Creek Estates

Historic Auto Attractions

Ho-Chunk Nation

Holiday Inn Express—Beloit

Holiday Inn Express—Janesville

Home2Suites by Hilton

Homecare Pharmacy

Hormel Foods Corporation

Hotel Goodwin

Hughes Resources

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Information Controls, Inc

Irontek

Ironworks Hotel

Jagger Bay Properties

James F. Heidt, PE, LLC

Janesville Jets

Janesville Performing Arts Center

Jay Edwards

Jiffy Lube

JNB Signs, Inc

John Liszewski Farmers Insurance Agency

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin—Rock County

Kandu Industries, Inc.

Kerry—Taste & Nutrition—North America

La Casa Grande & Banquet Facility

Lamar

Land Title and Closing Services, LLC

Leadership Development Academy

Lerdahl Business Interiors

LetsTHRIVE360

Lewis Law Office

LifeCircle

Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar

Lyons Magnus

Macktown Living History

Martindale Pinnacle Construction

Mary’s Place

MaryTerryDesign

McBain Enterprises, Inc.

McDonald’s Restaurants—HWY 75 Location

McDonald’s Restaurants—Madison Road Location

McDonald’s Restaurants—Milwaukee Road Location

McDonald’s Restaurants—State Street Location

McGilvra Electric, Inc.

Medical Grade Aesthetics

MEJ Accounting Inc.

Mercyhealth Beloit

Meridian

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Join

Messer North America, Inc

Mid States Concrete Industries

Minuteman Press

MMPR Powered By HALO Branded Solutions

Morse Group, The

MRA-The Management Association

Mule Hide Products Co., Inc.

Murphy Desmond S.C.

National Flag Store LLC

Nature At The Confluence, Inc

NeighborWorks Blackhawk Region

New Leaf Homes

Next Generation

Noodles & Company Beloit

Norandex

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nowlan Law LLP

Nutrition & Health Associates

Nyrie’s Flower Shop

Office Pro, Inc

Old Fashion Bake Shop of Beloit, Inc.

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School

Pelock Chiropractic

Pizza Hut

Plant Doctor LLC

Plastic Industries

Playful Healing LLC

Plumbers Union Local 75

Pody, Louie

Premier Bank

Premier Technologies

Project 16:49

Protean Software

Public Safety of Wisconsin

QPS Employment Group

Quigley Smart, Inc.

R.H. Batterman & Company, Inc.

Rasmussen College

Raymond James—Montgomery Financial Services, LLC

Regal Beloit Corporation

Resonate Web Marketing

Robert W. Baird & Co.

Rock Bar and Grill, The

Rock County Cancer Coalition

Rock County Christian School

Rock County Historical Society

Rock Energy Cooperative

Rock River Valley Blood Center

Rock Road Companies, Inc.

Rock-Walworth Comprehensive Family Services

Rockford Symphony Orchestra

Rodeway Inn

Rotary Club of Beloit

Roy Chapman Andrews Society

Ryan Davis Photography

RyCOM Creative Corp.

Ryeco, Inc.

Salvation Army, The

Samco Sales & Promotion

Savant Capital Management

School District of Beloit

School District of Beloit Turner

Scot Forge

Secure Staffing

Security Pro Intel, Inc

SENB Bank

Senz Insurance

Sherwin Williams Paint Co.

Siepert & Co., LLP

Sitrick-Joyce, Ann

Skydive The Rock

Smyth Grey

Society Cleaners

South Beloit CUSD #320

Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board

Spectrum Business

Spectrum Reach

Sponge Spa Car Wash

SSM Health, Janesville

St. John’s Lutheran School

Staff Management, Inc.

Staff on Site of United, Inc.

Stainless Tank & Equipment Co., LLC

Stanton Shoes

State Collection Service, Inc.

Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs, Inc.

Stateline Community Foundation

Stateline Family YMCA

Stateline Mental Health

Studio Wealth Advisory Group

Super 8 by Wyndham

The Lincoln Academy

The Menta Group

The State Bank Group

The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living

Three Pillars Wealth Management

Thrivent Financial

Tilley’s Pizza House and Ballyhoo Tavern

Total Exteriors

Town Bank

Town of Beloit

Tri-Cor Mechanical

Tricor Insurance & Financial Services Network

truk’t

Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra

United Way Blackhawk Region

Upper Iowa University—Blackhawk Center

UW-Rock County Foundation

UW-Whitewater Continuing Education

Valmet

Velvet Buffalo

Versatile DJ Entertainment, LLC

VersaTool & Die

VetsRoll

Viking Bowling Center

Visit Beloit

W. Richard Gerhard

Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts

Walnut Creek Awards & Gifts

Wausau Homes Beloit

WBD, Inc

Wegner CPAs

Welders Supply Company

Wells Fargo Advisors

Welty Environmental Center

Wendy’s

Western Container Corp

Why the Fuss? Technical Solutions

WI Department of Workforce Development—DVR

Wipfli CPA’s and Consultants

Wisconsin Distributors

Wolter Pool Company, Inc.

Woodman’s Food Market

Woodside Terrace

WTVO-ABC/FOX 39

Youth 2 Youth

YWCA Rock County

Recommended for you