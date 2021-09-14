BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Meeting held Tuesday night moved from behind computer screens to back in-person after an off year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A large crowd gathered at the Eclipse Center for the 94th annual event for a fun night of cocktails, food and awards, with the dinner also serving a dual purpose honoring the 2020 award recipients and challenges faced by the entire Stateline Area business community.
“We are so happy to see you all tonight as we sure missed the live event last year,” said Chamber Executive Director Aimee Thurner. “It has been a year like no other and chambers across the country took action finding themselves helping with everything from business support while fulfilling an information void and providing a community moral boost. We know that all of you had to do the exact same thing in your industries.”
The featured speaker this year was Josh Sitton, a former Green Bay Packer and co-founder of Bear General Contractors. Sitton called on community leaders in Beloit to continue their efforts to grow the city. Sitton highlighted the work by Beloit Snappers owner Quint Studer to grow Pensacola, Florida and the Hendricks family contributions to Beloit. During his talk, Sitton said both cities should become “sister cities” and continue to grow.
“Growth is about people, not business,” Sitton said. “Growth isn’t always easy. It’s possible for small businesses to grow and communities to grow when we have strong leadership. When we invest in people first, the community will take care of itself. We need to follow the leadership of those who are helping the community from a place to effect change. If you can make a better community, everyone benefits.”
Dr. Joseph Kittah, a pulmonologist at Beloit Health System, was honored with the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award. Kittah was a key part of the health system’s fight against COVID-19 since March of 2020 and was the attending physician for more than 600 patients hospitalized at Beloit Memorial Hospita’s COVID-19 Unit. During his remarks, Kittah cited the work of infectious disease specialist William Osler and his 1896 address on “The Study of the Fevers of the South” ahead of the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918, referencing the introduction of the speech, “Humanity has but three great enemies: Fever, famine and war; of these by far the greatest, by far the most terrible, is fever.”
“I am honored to be receiving the award,” Kittah said. “... You can tell what Osler said in the 1800s has come to bear on our present lives. This pandemic has laid bare the frailties of our human condition that you are born, you grow up, you mature and then eventually life terminates...Technology has improved the human condition and helped make the dying process easier and it’s improved our healing abilities.”
In closing, Kittah thanked the entire health system team and the many nurses and support staff who assist patients alongside him.
Other award winners for 2021:
Large Business of the Year—Blackhawk Technical College
Small Business of the Year Award—United Way Blackhawk Region
“Eddy” Economic Development Award—Beloit Area Community Health Center
Paulette Christensen Ambassador of the Year—Holly Friel
Rising Professional of the Year—Charity Wagner
Ken Hendricks Community Spirit Award—Pastor Dannie Evans