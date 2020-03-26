The Board of Directors for the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce dedicate their time and knowledge to chamber members and chamber efforts.
The goal of the board is to make the Greater Beloit area a growing and thriving community that is welcoming to visitors, new residents and businesses. The board members offer a variety of skills and areas of expertise that is valued by the chamber staff. Chamber Executive Director Aimee Thurner has said the board members are in touch with the members because they are part of the business community too.
Members of the 2020 Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are:
Tina Andrews, RH Batterman
Matt Baker, Versa Tool & Die
Teri Barnes, Blackhawk Community Credit Union
Ryan Benton, Edward Jones Rising Professionals Rep
Kim Bliss, Hendricks Holding Co.
Tracy Bliss, DeCori Design
Mary Fanning-Penny, United Way Blackhawk Region
Seth Frisbee, TRICOR Secretary
Philip Gorman, Beloit College
Paul Gregor, Alliant Energy
Andrew Janke, Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation
Karie Larson, Kerry Past Chair
Scott Leckey, Beloit Health System Treasurer
Julie Lewis, Lewis Law Office, LLC Chair
Lori Curtis Luther, City of Beloit
Klaus Nitsch, Geronimo Hospitality
Ted Rehl, City of South Beloit
Joe Rose, Town of Beloit
Celestino Ruffini, Visit Beloit
Danny Sawyer, Regal Beloit
Angela Slagle, Frito-Lay
Ben Thompson, Big Radio
Jack Walden, Blackhawk Bank
Chuck Wilson, Retired Frito-Lay Ambassador Rep
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.