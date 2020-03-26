The Board of Directors for the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce dedicate their time and knowledge to chamber members and chamber efforts.

The goal of the board is to make the Greater Beloit area a growing and thriving community that is welcoming to visitors, new residents and businesses. The board members offer a variety of skills and areas of expertise that is valued by the chamber staff. Chamber Executive Director Aimee Thurner has said the board members are in touch with the members because they are part of the business community too.

Members of the 2020 Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are:

Tina Andrews, RH Batterman

Matt Baker, Versa Tool & Die

Teri Barnes, Blackhawk Community Credit Union

Ryan Benton, Edward Jones Rising Professionals Rep

Kim Bliss, Hendricks Holding Co.

Tracy Bliss, DeCori Design

Mary Fanning-Penny, United Way Blackhawk Region

Seth Frisbee, TRICOR Secretary

Philip Gorman, Beloit College

Paul Gregor, Alliant Energy

Andrew Janke, Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation

Karie Larson, Kerry Past Chair

Scott Leckey, Beloit Health System Treasurer

Julie Lewis, Lewis Law Office, LLC Chair

Lori Curtis Luther, City of Beloit

Klaus Nitsch, Geronimo Hospitality

Ted Rehl, City of South Beloit

Joe Rose, Town of Beloit

Celestino Ruffini, Visit Beloit

Danny Sawyer, Regal Beloit

Angela Slagle, Frito-Lay

Ben Thompson, Big Radio

Jack Walden, Blackhawk Bank

Chuck Wilson, Retired Frito-Lay Ambassador Rep

Tags