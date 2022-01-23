The above rendering show what the surgery center by OrthoIllinois will look like once completed in Beloit on Freeman Parkway. Site and architectural plans were recently approved for the project by City of Beloit planning staff, paving the way for construction later this year.
BELOIT—The proposed OrthoIllinois surgery center is expected to be open in mid-2023, according to CEO Anthony Brown.
Brown gave further details to the Beloit Daily News regarding the plan after the site plan was approved by the Beloit Community Development Department.
“The plan is nearly identical to our previous Gateway Business Park proposal,” Brown said, referencing the previous location for the surgery center.
The surgery center will represent a $19 million investment at 2102 Freeman Parkway for the 26,571-square-foot medical facility to include an ambulatory surgery center building, parking lot, driveway and storm water management areas.
Brown said weather permitting, the company hopes to break ground on the project “as soon as the winter weather allows.”
“We are anticipating a late spring, early summer 2023 opening,” Brown said. “Beloit is an ideal location for our new ambulatory surgery center due to its proximity to major highways and pro-business climate.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, OrthoIllinois previously attempted to move to Beloit after plans for a surgery center were announced in the Gateway Business Park in early 2021. What followed was a contentious fight over zoning code in the face of strong opposition by the Beloit Health System. The Beloit City Council and Beloit Plan Commission ultimately approved changes to the city’s zoning ordinances related to medical developments, and approved amendments to zoning code to appease the health system.
The Beloit branch will be called OrthoWisconsin, project renderings show.