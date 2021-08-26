Automobile owners may want to guard their catalytic converter, especially if they have a Toyota Prius.
Statistics indicate theft of catalytic converters is increasing statewide, and area auto businesses are hearing reports of them being taken, sometimes during daylight hours.
At F&F Tire World, 564 E Grand Ave, Beloit, Manager Troy Zeppieri said he’s helped customers with three to four thefts of catalytic converters in the last month. The thefts have been primarily to Priuses, although it has happened to some models of diesel trucks.
Zeppieri said the Prius converters can be recycled or sold to someone who recycles them for $600 to $800. Unfortunately, it can cost around $1,500 to $1,600 or more to replace them. There is the cost of the replacement part as well as pipes and any sensors required in addition to labor.
Zeppieri said those who take them can work in a pairs, with one person jacking up one side of the vehicle as another slips under to take the converter, which can happen in a matter of minutes. With only one side jacked up, those nearby might not even spot the thief.
A woman who works at the hospital had it stolen as she was working her shift in plain daylight, Zeppieri said.
Zeppieri advises people with Priuses to consider ordering a catalytic converter shield and having it installed.
“It’s a plate you can mount under the car, and it protects the converter and doesn’t allow access,” he said.
The shields are around $300 and can be ordered online
“If you have a Prius with the original converter, it’s definitely worth it,” he said.
On March 28, South Beloit Police officers assisted the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department with an in-progress burglary of auto parts including catalytic converters at Erickson Auto Parts & Services, 4917 Prairie Hill Road, South Beloit. Three suspects were arrested, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Truman said it was a professional theft ring that had stolen tens of thousands of dollars throughout the state and region, as well as in other states including Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana.
Other than the major arrest on Marcy 28, Truman said he hasn’t noticed an increase but said its a crime which happens occasionally.
Catalytic converter thefts have nearly doubled so far this year, according to BeenVerified Digital PR Manager Richard Gargan.
BeenVerified estimates there were 25,969 car part thefts—specifically the car’s catalytic converter—in the United States in 2021, an 80% increase from the 14,433 thefts in 2020.
Toyota, Honda and Lexus vehicles are top targets. Hybrids, he said, like the Toyota Prius are hit the most because their converters are worth more as the metals inside are used less.
This is happening due to a precious metals shortage, with thieves commanding high prices on illegal markets for the platinum, palladium and rhodium contained within car catalytic converters. This fits into the wider story about post COVID-19 shortages, Gargan said.
BeenVerified, a leading public data company analyzed 2019 and 2020 catalytic converter theft data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and applied the proportion of searches in each state to Google Search data from January 2019 through May 2021. There was a clear correlation between Google searches for “catalytic converter thefts” and thefts in 2019 and 2020 which formed the basis for the state rankings.
According to its study, Wisconsin catalytic converter thefts were up 448% in 2020 when compared to 2019. So far this year, the number of thefts is estimated to have already surpassed last year’s theft numbers in just the first five months of the year, up 56%.
Wisconsin has on average 18 thefts per 100,000 registered automobiles in the state, the 16th highest in the nation. The study looked at the comparison of insured thefts from the NICB so the actual theft rates could be higher.