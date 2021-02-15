BELOIT — Any future redevelopment of Telfer Park remains unknown for the time being as the Beloit City Council learned Monday of “informal interest” expressed by the Beloit Youth Hockey Association (BYHA) regarding Edwards Ice Arena, according to Beloit Council President Regina Dunkin.
The council met in closed session Monday evening and were given a report by City Manager Lori Curtis Luther regarding an informal request to sell the city-owned ice arena at Telfer Park.
“(The) City of Beloit has not received a formal offer to purchase nor has it advocated for the sale of the property. On behalf of the Beloit City Council, we appreciate city staff bringing this to our attention and will share a little more information about the future of Telfer Park,” Dunkin said in an issued statement following the closed session discussion.
The council took no action on Monday night following the closed session portion of the meeting.
Telfer Park is home to the Edwards Ice Arena, Pohlman Field, Telfer Pavilion and skate park.
The city reopened the ice arena in early January of 2020 after meetings with BYHA. The facility was closed due to the COVID-19 safety measures in place in Beloit.
A representative for the hockey association declined to comment on Monday.
The future of Pohlman Field also remains in question as the Beloit Snappers prepare to potentially occupy the new downtown ABC Supply Stadium property in June of this year, pending final construction is completed this summer.
Since the new stadium plan was announced in October of 2019, few public statements have been made regarding possible uses for Pohlman Field after the team moves to the river bend stadium site.
Dunkin said it was “premature” to consider any future transaction of the field, noting that the Snappers could still use Pohlman Field should Minor League Baseball return before June of 2021.
“Once the current tenant of the Pohlman Field has vacated the premises and the impacts of COVID-19 have subsided, the City will further explore the redevelopment of Telfer Park,” Dunkin said, stressing that the process would be public and transparent.
The Telfer Park area currently owned by the city spans a 28.9 acre parcel with borders along Cranston Road and Skyline Drive, excluding Beloit Fire Department Station 2.
Any sale of city land must be reviewed and voted on by the council.