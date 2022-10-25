BELOIT—Christopher Wolfgramm has been named dual general manager of Ironworks Hotel Beloit and Hotel Goodwin, according to a news release from Geronimo Hospitality Group. Both businesses are located in downtown Beloit.
Wolfgramm has over 14 years of hospitality management experience having previously served at resorts, hotels and other properties throughout south-central Wisconsin.
As the dual general manager for Ironworks Hotel Beloit and Hotel Goodwin, Wolfgramm’s responsibilities will include managing employees and guests, onboarding staff and ensuring both hotel’s profitability. He will oversee hotel operations at both properties and guarantee guest satisfaction from check-in to check-out.
Wolfgramm most recently served as director of operations for Paloma Resort Properties in Lake Geneva where he was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of The Ridge Hotel and Destination Geneva properties. In his experience he has served in roles as front office manager, assistant food and beverage director and director of rooms.
“Ironworks Hotel and Hotel Goodwin are truly destinations of choice that provide luxury and comfort to guests in their own unique way,” said Wolfgramm. “I’m thrilled to take on this role and continue to serve our guests with the highest level of quality and service.”
JANESVILLE—Phil Whitehead, Blackhawk Bank Janesville Market President, completed the Graduate School of Banking (GSB) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
GSB is one of the nation’s leading banking schools, offering bankers a comprehensive curriculum that covers in-depth knowledge of major bank functions, while also encouraging students to develop the skills required to lead and manage effectively.
Whitehead currently works out of the Janesville Banking Center at 2525 Milton Ave., Suite 100, Janesville. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner, and a Certified Exit Planner.