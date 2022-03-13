In this Beloit Daily News file photo from Feb. 12, 2022, the Fourth Annual Black women in Business Expo and Black History Month celebration organizer Vickie Lynn (right) sells some raffle tickets to her friend and entrepreneur Janene Stephenson at the event. Held at the Eclipse Center, the event featured more than 55 vendors. A second expo, this time highlight men and women Black-owned businesses is planned for May 28.
BELOIT—Drawing off the success of the annual Black Women in Business Expo in Beloit, organizer Vicki Lynn is gearing up for an event to highlight men and women-owned minority businesses with an expo event set for May.
The Gemini Black Business Expo will be held from noon- 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Blvd., and the business event will be open to the public. A $1 donation is kindly requested with funds to benefit the Merrill Elementary School’s after-school program, Center of Hope and New Life Ministries.
For the last four years, Lynn has helped showcase Black-owned businesses and the effort is growing at an exponential rate.
“I started with contacts for 30 businesses,” Lynn said. “Now I am well over 300. It’s incredible.”
When she first started, Lynn said she wanted to bring exposure to women in business, but the effort has grown to support all minority-owned businesses.
“I wanted to show our young kids what was possible,” Lynn said. “Representation matters.”
Lynn said the event currently has 34 vendors enrolled, with the capacity to accommodate over 60 vendors. All types of businesses are welcome.