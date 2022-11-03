JVG_221031_BROADBAND02.jpg
Fermenting Cellars Winery co-owner Bill Eckert helps a customer pay with a credit card after enjoying wine and food in the winery’s covered pavilion on Oct. 29. Due to a lack of rural broadband, the business’ only internet has been via a mobile hot spot.

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

TOWN OF FULTON—Bill and Mary Eckert’s Fermenting Cellars Winery sits less than 10 miles north of Janesville, tucked in a wooded glacial hillside in rolling farmland off Manogue Road.

The couple operates a boutique winery that has a three-season event hall, wine bar and grounds shaded by old-growth oaks.

