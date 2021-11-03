BELOIT— The modern and stunning transformation at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, is complete. The more than $250,000 spent on renovations marks the largest project in the history of the funeral home.
“It’s the largest reinvestment we’ve seen in Beloit in this generation of funeral homes,” said owner Brian Mark.
The home has received a complete makeover in every room from floor to ceiling which Mark and licensed apprentice Mike Johnston showed off in a tour recently. The home features new paint, carpeting, window treatments, fixtures, furniture, artwork, rebuilt bathrooms, added windows and more. The only part of the home remaining from its past is the 1933 baby grand Packard piano, although it’s flanked by new artwork and bathed in more natural sunlight.
Mark said it was time to move forward and create a space the community deserves. Construction began on Oct. 15 and was finished last Tuesday just in time for a celebration of life luncheon on Saturday.
Mark said he engaged a regional design company to assist in giving the home a modern makeover. The new look offers traditional calming grays and blues punctuated by vibrant, colorful and celebratory artwork. Mark added black and white prints of the Beloit region throughout the home for a tribute to the city.
While the look is important, Mark said he wanted to offer different rooms and areas for families to comfortably congregate to celebrate life and connect with family.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback from the community. Families and guests who come in here are astounded by how well everything came together and how the rooms flow so well together,” Mark said.
The prearrangement room features all new seating and a large table, and new chandeliers have been added in the home’s entryway. The hospitality suite offers café-style seating with complimentary hot and cold drinks with a penny tile wall as backdrop and ample counter space for refreshments.
The gathering space has soft and comfortable modern seating for people to be together before visitation at funerals. The walls are sporting new floating shelves to hold picture boards to honor loved ones and big screen TVs for pictorial tributes.
“We installed three 9-foot windows—one in the chapel, the gathering space and the celebration of life banquet hall—to bring in natural light, a very unique quality in a funeral home,” Mark added.
Mark said consumers are seeking natural sunlight and a more homelike, welcoming and contemporary feel.
“It’s OK to smile and cry at these events,” he said.
As funeral homes navigate a COVID and post-COVID world, Mark said he wanted more space for people while also making it feel homelike.
“It made us rethink the way we hold events and keep people safe and comfortable,” he said.
The life celebration community room has more tall tables and chairs, new lighting and flooring and an upgraded kitchen area as well as outlets and charging stations for phones and devices. The bathrooms have been gutted and redesigned to be ADA accessible with a fresh and modern look.