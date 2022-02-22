Rock County

City of Beloit

226 Caldwell Ave.; $88,400 on 2/10/2022

2510 Blarney Stone Drive; $260,000 on 2/11/2022

928 Ninth St.; $101,500 on 2/11/2022

1109 Shirland Ave.; $65,000 on 2/7/2022

1702 Fairview Drive; $149,900 on 2/7/2022

1043 Church St.; $172,000 on 2/8/2022

1749 Highland Ave.; $212,000 on 2/8/2022

934 Alice Ave.; $58,900 on 2/9/2022

City of Janesville

1006 S. Terrace St.; $134,700 on 2/10/2022

1127 Summerhill Drive; $395,000 on 2/11/2022

1948 S. Osborne Ave.; $78,000 on 2/11/2022

403 Beechwood Drive; $319,900 on 2/11/2022

4271 Braxton Drive; $362,000 on 2/11/2022

624 Yuba St.; $180,000 on 2/11/2022

1011 Laurel Ave.; $137,500 on 2/7/2022

2205 Cherokee Road; $140,000 on 2/7/2022

1243 Grace St.; $195,000 on 2/8/2022

1404 Dayton Drive; $149,000 on 2/8/2022

921 Prairie Ave.; $130,000 on 2/8/2022

1421 W. Court St.; $150,000 on 2/9/2022

89 S. Sumac Drive; $191,000 on 2/9/2022

City of Milton

424 Greenman St.; $150,000 on 2/11/2022

305 E. Madison Ave.; $265,000 on 2/7/2022

Town of Beloit

2032 S. Park Ave.; $112,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Fulton

507 E. Manoque Road; $315,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Milton

11347 N. Ridge Road; $121,000 on 2/11/2022

8133 N. Dannenberg Drive; $1,169,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Turtle

5120 E. County S; $129,000 on 2/9/2022

Recommended for you