Bought & Sold

Rock County

City of Beloit
226 Caldwell Ave.; $88,400 on 2/10/2022
2510 Blarney Stone Drive; $260,000 on 2/11/2022
928 Ninth St.; $101,500 on 2/11/2022
1109 Shirland Ave.; $65,000 on 2/7/2022
1702 Fairview Drive; $149,900 on 2/7/2022
1043 Church St.; $172,000 on 2/8/2022
1749 Highland Ave.; $212,000 on 2/8/2022
934 Alice Ave.; $58,900 on 2/9/2022

City of Janesville
1006 S. Terrace St.; $134,700 on 2/10/2022
1127 Summerhill Drive; $395,000 on 2/11/2022
1948 S. Osborne Ave.; $78,000 on 2/11/2022
403 Beechwood Drive; $319,900 on 2/11/2022
4271 Braxton Drive; $362,000 on 2/11/2022
624 Yuba St.; $180,000 on 2/11/2022
1011 Laurel Ave.; $137,500 on 2/7/2022
2205 Cherokee Road; $140,000 on 2/7/2022
1243 Grace St.; $195,000 on 2/8/2022
1404 Dayton Drive; $149,000 on 2/8/2022
921 Prairie Ave.; $130,000 on 2/8/2022
1421 W. Court St.; $150,000 on 2/9/2022
89 S. Sumac Drive; $191,000 on 2/9/2022

City of Milton
424 Greenman St.; $150,000 on 2/11/2022
305 E. Madison Ave.; $265,000 on 2/7/2022

Town of Beloit
2032 S. Park Ave.; $112,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Fulton
507 E. Manoque Road; $315,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Milton
11347 N. Ridge Road; $121,000 on 2/11/2022
8133 N. Dannenberg Drive; $1,169,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Turtle
5120 E. County S; $129,000 on 2/9/2022