Rock County

City of Beloit

1131 Sixth St.; $20,000 on 12/13/2021

1624 Roosevelt Ave.; $135,000 on 12/13/2021

1909 House St.; $140,000 on 12/13/2021

2022 Prairie Ave.; $84,400 on 12/13/2021

2420 Milwaukee Road; $212,000 on 12/13/2021

2446 Wood Drive; $97,600 on 12/15/2021

806 Cleveland St.; $99,000 on 12/15/2021

2022 Crane Ave.; $85,000 on 12/16/2021

City of Edgerton

111 W. Fulton St., Unit 211; $135,000 on 12/15/2021

904 Dickinson Ave.; $155,000 on 12/17/2021

City of Evansville

459 Garfield Ave.; $305,000 on 12/14/2021

127 Walker St.; $143,000 on 12/15/2021

City of Janesville

132 S. Ringold St.; $169,900 on 12/13/2021

1717 Garden Drive; $150,000 on 12/13/2021

217 Riverside St.; $26,700 on 12/13/2021

332 N. High St.; $20,000 on 12/14/2021

2120 Browning Drive; $258,000 on 12/15/2021

2217 Dupont Drive; $220,000 on 12/15/2021

2516 Lilac Lane; $189,000 on 12/15/2021

3041 Dartmouth Drive; $40,000 on 12/15/2021

1518 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $272,000 on 12/17/2021

1941 S. Grant Ave.; $164,900 on 12/17/2021

2109 River View Drive; $190,000 on 12/17/2021

2612 Roosevelt Ave.; $200,000 on 12/17/2021

454 Oak Road; $710,000 on 12/17/2021

501 Greenway Point Drive; $305,000 on 12/17/2021

506 High Point Court; $459,500 on 12/17/2021

City of Milton

215 Forest Lake Drive; $214,985 on 12/14/2021

469-474 Sandalwood Court; $45,000 on 12/15/2021

602 E. Madison Ave.; $165,000 on 12/15/2021

612-614 Tigger Court; $269,000 on 12/15/2021

Town of Beloit

2402 W. St. Lawrence Ave.; $159,900 on 12/14/2021

2012 S. Dewey Ave.; $45,000 on 12/15/2021

2714 S. High Crest Road; $270,000 on 12/16/2021

2978 S. Iris Drive; $225,000 on 12/17/2021

Town of Fulton

9218 N. Fulton St.; $94,000 on 12/13/2021

10990 N. Hillside Road; $225,000 on 12/17/2021

9205 N. Rock River Drive; $70,000 on 12/17/2021

Town of Milton

1032 E. Lakeside Drive; $255,000 on 12/15/2021

1630 E. Road Eight; $590,900 on 12/15/2021

