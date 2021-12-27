Bought & Sold Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1131 Sixth St.; $20,000 on 12/13/20211624 Roosevelt Ave.; $135,000 on 12/13/20211909 House St.; $140,000 on 12/13/20212022 Prairie Ave.; $84,400 on 12/13/20212420 Milwaukee Road; $212,000 on 12/13/20212446 Wood Drive; $97,600 on 12/15/2021806 Cleveland St.; $99,000 on 12/15/20212022 Crane Ave.; $85,000 on 12/16/2021City of Edgerton111 W. Fulton St., Unit 211; $135,000 on 12/15/2021904 Dickinson Ave.; $155,000 on 12/17/2021City of Evansville459 Garfield Ave.; $305,000 on 12/14/2021127 Walker St.; $143,000 on 12/15/2021City of Janesville132 S. Ringold St.; $169,900 on 12/13/20211717 Garden Drive; $150,000 on 12/13/2021217 Riverside St.; $26,700 on 12/13/2021332 N. High St.; $20,000 on 12/14/20212120 Browning Drive; $258,000 on 12/15/20212217 Dupont Drive; $220,000 on 12/15/20212516 Lilac Lane; $189,000 on 12/15/20213041 Dartmouth Drive; $40,000 on 12/15/20211518 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $272,000 on 12/17/20211941 S. Grant Ave.; $164,900 on 12/17/20212109 River View Drive; $190,000 on 12/17/20212612 Roosevelt Ave.; $200,000 on 12/17/2021454 Oak Road; $710,000 on 12/17/2021501 Greenway Point Drive; $305,000 on 12/17/2021506 High Point Court; $459,500 on 12/17/2021City of Milton215 Forest Lake Drive; $214,985 on 12/14/2021469-474 Sandalwood Court; $45,000 on 12/15/2021602 E. Madison Ave.; $165,000 on 12/15/2021612-614 Tigger Court; $269,000 on 12/15/2021Town of Beloit2402 W. St. Lawrence Ave.; $159,900 on 12/14/20212012 S. Dewey Ave.; $45,000 on 12/15/20212714 S. High Crest Road; $270,000 on 12/16/20212978 S. Iris Drive; $225,000 on 12/17/2021Town of Fulton9218 N. Fulton St.; $94,000 on 12/13/202110990 N. Hillside Road; $225,000 on 12/17/20219205 N. Rock River Drive; $70,000 on 12/17/2021Town of Milton1032 E. Lakeside Drive; $255,000 on 12/15/20211630 E. Road Eight; $590,900 on 12/15/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Holiday lights display brings out the kid in these families Two charged after suspicious package found at jail Walnut Creek expanding after record-breaking shopping season Two cars left running were stolen in Beloit New Rockton store features boutique items Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime