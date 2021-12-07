Bought and Sold Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1236 Eighth St.; $65,900 on 11/22/20211237 Lincoln Ave.; $105,000 on 11/22/20211237 Oak St.; $85,000 on 11/22/20211531 Vernon Ave.; $175,000 on 11/22/20211856 Cleveland St.; $140,000 on 11/22/20211984 Greenview Drive; $139,000 on 11/22/20212324 Turnberry Court; $60,000 on 11/22/20211702 Henry Ave.; $107,000 on 11/23/2021917 Elm St.; $68,200 on 11/23/20211602 Hawks Pass; $334,300 on 11/24/2021904 Ritsher St.; $119,500 on 11/24/20211425 Frederick St.; $70,500 on 11/26/20213725 Eagles Ridge Drive; $196,000 on 11/26/2021City of Edgerton613 Blaine St.; $182,500 on 11/22/2021111 W. Fulton St., Unit 201; $215,000 on 11/24/2021City of Evansville74 N. Sixth St.; $320,000 on 11/23/2021City of Janesville1115 Bingham Ave.; $95,000 on 11/22/20211268 S. Arch St.; $125,600 on 11/22/20211310 E. Milwaukee St.; $200,000 on 11/22/20211407 S. Willard Ave.; $51,550 on 11/22/20211800 Pershing Place; $200,000 on 11/22/20212426 Savanna Court; $300,000 on 11/22/2021708 Prairie Ave.; $160,000 on 11/22/20211719 Tamarack Lane; $195,000 on 11/23/20211022 N. Lexington Drive; $175,000 on 11/24/20211603 Milton Ave.; $210,000 on 11/24/20211613 N. Oakhill Ave.; $180,000 on 11/24/20212219 Elizabeth St.; $180,000 on 11/24/20212403 S. Terrace St.; $262,400 on 11/24/20212810 Holiday Drive; $175,000 on 11/24/20213105 Peachtree St.; $215,000 on 11/24/20213318 Briar Crest Drive; $375,000 on 11/24/2021417 N. Walnut St.; $190,000 on 11/24/2021468 Johnson St.; $56,000 on 11/24/2021Town of Beloit1952 S. Wisconsin Ave.; $50,000 on 11/22/20212202 S. Nye School Road; $157,900 on 11/22/20212028 S. Shore Drive; $65,000 on 11/24/20212263 S. Nye Road; $127,900 on 11/24/2021Town of Fulton10499 N. Highway 51; $147,500 on 11/22/202110045 N. Ellendale Road; $505,000 on 11/24/2021Town of Harmony5409 N. Cypress Drive; $361,000 on 11/22/20214412 E. Pic A Dilly Drive; $409,500 on 11/24/2021Town of Johnstown3627 N. Emerald Grove Road; $379,000 on 11/24/2021Town of Milton1719 E. Koshkonong Drive; $590,000 on 11/22/2021Town of Union15830 W. Union Road; $102,100 on 11/23/2021Village of Clinton504 Cross St.; $100,000 on 11/22/2021304 High St.; $135,000 on 11/24/2021523 East St.; $270,000 on 11/24/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit family wins holiday makeover Fatal fire reported at Beloit bar Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers GM site may have a buyer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime