Rock County

City of Beloit

1236 Eighth St.; $65,900 on 11/22/2021

1237 Lincoln Ave.; $105,000 on 11/22/2021

1237 Oak St.; $85,000 on 11/22/2021

1531 Vernon Ave.; $175,000 on 11/22/2021

1856 Cleveland St.; $140,000 on 11/22/2021

1984 Greenview Drive; $139,000 on 11/22/2021

2324 Turnberry Court; $60,000 on 11/22/2021

1702 Henry Ave.; $107,000 on 11/23/2021

917 Elm St.; $68,200 on 11/23/2021

1602 Hawks Pass; $334,300 on 11/24/2021

904 Ritsher St.; $119,500 on 11/24/2021

1425 Frederick St.; $70,500 on 11/26/2021

3725 Eagles Ridge Drive; $196,000 on 11/26/2021

City of Edgerton

613 Blaine St.; $182,500 on 11/22/2021

111 W. Fulton St., Unit 201; $215,000 on 11/24/2021

City of Evansville

74 N. Sixth St.; $320,000 on 11/23/2021

City of Janesville

1115 Bingham Ave.; $95,000 on 11/22/2021

1268 S. Arch St.; $125,600 on 11/22/2021

1310 E. Milwaukee St.; $200,000 on 11/22/2021

1407 S. Willard Ave.; $51,550 on 11/22/2021

1800 Pershing Place; $200,000 on 11/22/2021

2426 Savanna Court; $300,000 on 11/22/2021

708 Prairie Ave.; $160,000 on 11/22/2021

1719 Tamarack Lane; $195,000 on 11/23/2021

1022 N. Lexington Drive; $175,000 on 11/24/2021

1603 Milton Ave.; $210,000 on 11/24/2021

1613 N. Oakhill Ave.; $180,000 on 11/24/2021

2219 Elizabeth St.; $180,000 on 11/24/2021

2403 S. Terrace St.; $262,400 on 11/24/2021

2810 Holiday Drive; $175,000 on 11/24/2021

3105 Peachtree St.; $215,000 on 11/24/2021

3318 Briar Crest Drive; $375,000 on 11/24/2021

417 N. Walnut St.; $190,000 on 11/24/2021

468 Johnson St.; $56,000 on 11/24/2021

Town of Beloit

1952 S. Wisconsin Ave.; $50,000 on 11/22/2021

2202 S. Nye School Road; $157,900 on 11/22/2021

2028 S. Shore Drive; $65,000 on 11/24/2021

2263 S. Nye Road; $127,900 on 11/24/2021

Town of Fulton

10499 N. Highway 51; $147,500 on 11/22/2021

10045 N. Ellendale Road; $505,000 on 11/24/2021

Town of Harmony

5409 N. Cypress Drive; $361,000 on 11/22/2021

4412 E. Pic A Dilly Drive; $409,500 on 11/24/2021

Town of Johnstown

3627 N. Emerald Grove Road; $379,000 on 11/24/2021

Town of Milton

1719 E. Koshkonong Drive; $590,000 on 11/22/2021

Town of Union

15830 W. Union Road; $102,100 on 11/23/2021

Village of Clinton

504 Cross St.; $100,000 on 11/22/2021

304 High St.; $135,000 on 11/24/2021

523 East St.; $270,000 on 11/24/2021

