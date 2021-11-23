Bought and Sold Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of Beloit1402 Carnegie Court; $48,000 on 11/10/20211733 Pine St.; $79,900 on 11/10/20211919 Grant St.; $126,000 on 11/10/20212005 Grant St.; $144,900 on 11/10/20212528 Edgewood Drive; $83,000 on 11/10/2021635 Gaston Drive; $19,000 on 11/10/20211119 Middle St.; $162,975 on 11/12/20211417 Merrill St.; $65,000 on 11/12/20211865 Wisconsin Ave.; $60,000 on 11/12/20211300 Bushnell St.; $310,000 on 11/8/2021736 Highland Ave.; $45,000 on 11/8/20211149 Euclid Ave.; $174,000 on 11/9/20211752 Hemlock St.; $126,000 on 11/9/2021City of Edgerton222 South Ave.; $147,000 on 11/12/2021608 Dean St.; $335,000 on 11/12/2021City of Evansville719 Garfield Ave.; $355,000 on 11/12/2021City of Janesville2203 Hancock Lane; $395,000 on 11/10/20211010 N. Walnut St.; $153,000 on 11/12/20211309 N. Wright Road; $335,000 on 11/12/20211344 S. Terrace St.; $165,000 on 11/12/20211428 N. Pontiac Drive; $220,000 on 11/12/20211902 S. Marion Ave.; $205,000 on 11/12/20212121 E. Memorial Drive; $200,000 on 11/12/2021220 Cherry St.; $110,000 on 11/12/2021247 Kellogg Ave.; $178,000 on 11/12/20211029 Sutherland Ave.; $179,900 on 11/8/20211608 Mole Ave.; $105,000 on 11/8/20212349 Fir St.; $35,000 on 11/8/20212916 Westwood Drive; $211,000 on 11/8/2021734 Milton Ave.; $129,900 on 11/8/20211512 E. Milwaukee St.; $165,000 on 11/9/20211954 S. Marion Ave.; $132,500 on 11/9/2021City of Milton305 S. John Paul Road; $216,000 on 11/8/202152 E. Sunset Drive; $315,000 on 11/8/2021Town of Beloit826 E. Post Road; $251,000 on 11/10/20211901 S. Church St.; $165,000 on 11/12/20212818 S. Brostuen Road; $332,500 on 11/12/2021Town of Janesville6455 W. Grand Videre Drive; $425,000 on 11/12/2021Town of Johnstown10130 E. County A; $105,000 on 11/8/202113440 E. Six Corners Road; $435,000 on 11/8/20213629 N. Emerald Grove Road; $430,000 on 11/8/2021Town of Newark9702 W. State Road 81; $675,000 on 11/11/202111504 W. Brandherm Road; $123,200 on 11/12/2021Town of Union15563 W. Francis Road; $306,000 on 11/12/2021Village of Clinton135 High St.; $240,000 on 11/12/2021232 Allen St.; $160,000 on 11/12/2021Village of Orfordville418 E. Church St.; $143,285 on 11/8/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three men with local ties lead group to purchase Boys & Girls Club site on Moore Street String of Janesville armed robberies results in pursuit, two arrested in Beloit Grocery store, restaurant eyed for former Shopko location Beloit fatal crash victim identified 'Magic' coming to Clinton with new business opening Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime