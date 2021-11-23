City of Beloit

1402 Carnegie Court; $48,000 on 11/10/2021

1733 Pine St.; $79,900 on 11/10/2021

1919 Grant St.; $126,000 on 11/10/2021

2005 Grant St.; $144,900 on 11/10/2021

2528 Edgewood Drive; $83,000 on 11/10/2021

635 Gaston Drive; $19,000 on 11/10/2021

1119 Middle St.; $162,975 on 11/12/2021

1417 Merrill St.; $65,000 on 11/12/2021

1865 Wisconsin Ave.; $60,000 on 11/12/2021

1300 Bushnell St.; $310,000 on 11/8/2021

736 Highland Ave.; $45,000 on 11/8/2021

1149 Euclid Ave.; $174,000 on 11/9/2021

1752 Hemlock St.; $126,000 on 11/9/2021

City of Edgerton

222 South Ave.; $147,000 on 11/12/2021

608 Dean St.; $335,000 on 11/12/2021

City of Evansville

719 Garfield Ave.; $355,000 on 11/12/2021

City of Janesville

2203 Hancock Lane; $395,000 on 11/10/2021

1010 N. Walnut St.; $153,000 on 11/12/2021

1309 N. Wright Road; $335,000 on 11/12/2021

1344 S. Terrace St.; $165,000 on 11/12/2021

1428 N. Pontiac Drive; $220,000 on 11/12/2021

1902 S. Marion Ave.; $205,000 on 11/12/2021

2121 E. Memorial Drive; $200,000 on 11/12/2021

220 Cherry St.; $110,000 on 11/12/2021

247 Kellogg Ave.; $178,000 on 11/12/2021

1029 Sutherland Ave.; $179,900 on 11/8/2021

1608 Mole Ave.; $105,000 on 11/8/2021

2349 Fir St.; $35,000 on 11/8/2021

2916 Westwood Drive; $211,000 on 11/8/2021

734 Milton Ave.; $129,900 on 11/8/2021

1512 E. Milwaukee St.; $165,000 on 11/9/2021

1954 S. Marion Ave.; $132,500 on 11/9/2021

City of Milton

305 S. John Paul Road; $216,000 on 11/8/2021

52 E. Sunset Drive; $315,000 on 11/8/2021

Town of Beloit

826 E. Post Road; $251,000 on 11/10/2021

1901 S. Church St.; $165,000 on 11/12/2021

2818 S. Brostuen Road; $332,500 on 11/12/2021

Town of Janesville

6455 W. Grand Videre Drive; $425,000 on 11/12/2021

Town of Johnstown

10130 E. County A; $105,000 on 11/8/2021

13440 E. Six Corners Road; $435,000 on 11/8/2021

3629 N. Emerald Grove Road; $430,000 on 11/8/2021

Town of Newark

9702 W. State Road 81; $675,000 on 11/11/2021

11504 W. Brandherm Road; $123,200 on 11/12/2021

Town of Union

15563 W. Francis Road; $306,000 on 11/12/2021

Village of Clinton

135 High St.; $240,000 on 11/12/2021

232 Allen St.; $160,000 on 11/12/2021

Village of Orfordville

418 E. Church St.; $143,285 on 11/8/2021

