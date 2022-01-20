ROSCOE—A businesswoman has published a book following her more than 30-year career at The Taylor Company.
Melissa McCormick wrote “Grace & Salt: 12 Biblical Lessons to Transform You and Your Team Into Better Leaders.”
After she retired as the global senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Taylor Company, she decided she wanted to share what she learned in her career and faith journey in her book. Today, she invites readers to learn where faith can meet business.
During some years on the job, McCormick shared how she kept her work and faith separate.
“Everyone knew I was a Christian at work, but I would leave Jesus in my car,” she said.
However, when she learned how to integrate her faith into business in an authentic way, she experienced a freedom and peace that relieved work stress and she found she was a happier and more productive employee and leader.
She said her book of insight is not necessarily for church people, but for everyday leaders.
McCormick started at Taylor in an entry level job in the export department and climbed her way to the top, retiring in 2019. A Bible verse that jumped out at her along her journey was Colossians 4:6 which stated “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.”
Soon, she was writing “G and S” on her notepads to remind her of this wisdom.
“That became my mantra. I tend to be more salty than graceful,” she said. “Remember that everyone has a story and you need to listen first to understand.”
She said her book talks about when the right mix of grace and salt for different situations, and when an extra dash of either might be warranted.
The book is divided into two parts. The first section consists of six leadership lessons as well as team development lessons. The second section consists of six lessons focused on the leader and how to survive the chaos of being a leader.
Within the book she draws on the Biblical story of Esther, a Jewish woman who risks her life to save her people by approaching the king as an example of courage.
“You are where you are for a purpose. If you are having difficult times, you could be where you are to make things better for others. Be like Esther and save people,” she said.
Grace & Salt walks leaders through the process of creating a leadership development plan for both themselves and their team while helping them survive the chaos of leadership. Most leaders strive to get to a leadership position, but when they arrive they realize it’s full of more stress than anticipated.
The book includes a chapter about planting seeds and teaching others to fish. Although teaching others to fish is not in the Bible as it’s a Chinese proverb, she said it’s important in leadership to teach others how to make decisions for themselves. Sometimes in the busy world, leaders may make decisions for employees while not teaching them to make their own.
Another chapter addresses how to go through a development plan for a team and how to evaluate the team. If people have potential, she shares how to get them to realize it. She also teaches how to run toward negotiation, and not from it.
“I’m for collaborative negotiation and making it a win-win,” she said.
There are plenty of links to downloadable documents as well as video trainers so the reader can get more context.
After retiring, she made it her goal to publish the book of lessons she had gleaned. She also opened up a consulting firm.
Today, she is a faith-based career coach, speaker, author, and trainer helping women reach their full potential through enhancing communication, negotiation and leadership skills rooted in authenticity.
In her role as a coach, she said she relies on her faith to guide her through discussions. Those she works with don’t have to be a Christian or even believe in a higher power.
“I’m not exclusive to Christians, but want to know people to know where I get my energy and guidance,” she said.
For more details people go to www.graceandsaltbook.com, or contact McCormick at melissa@graceandsaltbook.com.