The Blackhawk Bank branch at 400 Broad St. in downtown Beloit, is seen in this photo. Blackhawk Bancorp, parent company of Blackhawk Bank, is merging with First Mid Bancshares, based in Mattoon, Illinois.
The Blackhawk Bank branch at 400 Broad St. in downtown Beloit, is seen in this photo. Blackhawk Bancorp, parent company of Blackhawk Bank, is merging with First Mid Bancshares, based in Mattoon, Illinois.
The Blackhawk Bank branch at 400 Broad St. in downtown Beloit, is seen in this photo. Blackhawk Bancorp, parent company of Blackhawk Bank, is merging with First Mid Bancshares, based in Mattoon, Illinois.
The Blackhawk Bank branch at 400 Broad St. in downtown Beloit, is seen in this photo. Blackhawk Bancorp, parent company of Blackhawk Bank, is merging with First Mid Bancshares, based in Mattoon, Illinois.
BELOIT - Blackhawk Bank, based in Beloit, is merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc. based in Matoon, Illinois.
Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank which operates 10 branches in Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2022, Blackhawk had approximately $1.32 billion in total assets, $782 million in loans and $1.19 billion in deposits. Blackhawk has been a pillar of the Beloit community since 1881 and expanded into northern Illinois in 1996.
Blackhawk Bancorp employs about 250 people in the Stateline Area. Established in 1881, Blackhawk Bank operates 10 banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wisconsin and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry, and St. Charles, Illinois. Blackhawk also operates a mortgage processing center in Roscoe, Illinois.
Todd James, Chair and CEO of Blackhawk, said many of the potential changes that the merger will bring will be worked out after regulatory approval, which is expected in the third quarter of this year.
He said he does not anticipate any facilities to close as a result of the merger.
"At this point there is no overlap in our services, so I anticipate all facilities will remain open," James said.
Timothy Bill, director of marketing for First Mid Bankshares, said signage changes on Beloit area banks will not begin until near the end of the year. Blackhawk Bank centers will eventually change to the name First Mid Bank and Trust, he said.
Bill said First Mid Bancshares employs almost 1,100 who mostly work in Illinois and Missouri.
"We have collaborated on a lot of projects with them (First Mid Bancshares) in the past. We're pretty excited about the merger," James said.
He noted the joining of the companies will result in larger loan limits and expanded services for customers. He noted as an example, Blackhawk doesn't offer a lot of agriculture and farm loan services. First Mid Bancshares has a strong agriculture service that the Blackhawk facilities will be able to draw on.
Bill added trust services, insurance and wealth management also will be added services that the merger will bring to the Blackhawk facilities.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Mid will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Blackhawk and Blackhawk shareholders will receive 1.15 shares of FMBH common stock for each share of BHWB common stock. Based on First Mid’s price per share at closing on March 20, 2023 of $27.13, the aggregate consideration to be paid by First Mid is approximately $90.3 million, subject to certain conditions and adjustments.
“Blackhawk has a long history of providing excellent service with a community-minded focus that aligns very well with First Mid’s philosophy,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Mid. “We have been talking to Todd and his team for a number of years about a possible combination of our organizations. And, while there is volatility in the equity markets for banks today, the discussions which led to today’s announcement started a long time ago. We have partnered with Blackhawk on many projects over the last several years and could not be more confident in the cultural and strategic alignment. The combined company will be an approximately $8.1 billion financial institution with significant wealth management and insurance services. We look forward to welcoming Blackhawk’s shareholders, employees and customers to the First Mid team.”
The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals, the approval of Blackhawk’s stockholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services.