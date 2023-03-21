BELOIT - Blackhawk Bank, based in Beloit, is merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc. based in Matoon, Illinois.

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank which operates 10 branches in Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2022, Blackhawk had approximately $1.32 billion in total assets, $782 million in loans and $1.19 billion in deposits. Blackhawk has been a pillar of the Beloit community since 1881 and expanded into northern Illinois in 1996.