BELOIT—Although Wisconsin Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes was not able to speak at the Black Business Week kickoff event on Monday evening due to the tragic parade incident in Waukesha, a crowd still gathered to support Black-owned businesses and break bread together at the Beloit Historical Society.
The event was hosted by The Beloit NAACP Economic Development Committee and Political Action Committee, the Black Women in Business Expo and Rock County Jumpstart.
It kicked off with Beloit City Councilor Regina Dunkin thanking everyone who created a platform to show what can happen when one follows their dreams and encourages spending at Black-owned businesses year round.
Sheri Pounds, political chair for NAACP Beloit branch, said it was her honor to accept the proclamation of this week being Black Business Week issued by the City of Beloit.
Rock County Jumpstart Founder and Executive Director Genia Stevens thanked the hosts of the event as well as partners such as Community Action, Visit Beloit and Associated Bank.
Stevens said National Black Business Month was celebrated in August, but Black businesses should be celebrated every day.
“We celebrate the passion, determination and resilience and remind the community that Black-owned businesses deserve their fair share of holiday dollars,” she said.
Stevens said Black-owned businesses exist in every quarter of the city, on the internet, on Facebook pages, on Etsy and more. Many are operating out of a kitchen.
“All year Black-owned businesses receive the least amount of dollars and generate the lowest amount of revenue. It’s not because of a lack of passion or determination, but a lack of resources and access to training, tools, capital, cash and social capital,” Stevens said. “This week we remind the community Black-owned businesses exist and can provide great gifts for family and friends.”
Paquita Reddish, owner of Blessed Divine Creations in the Uptown Janesville Mall, spoke about her growing business. Blessed Divine Creations specializes in custom gift baskets, hair accessories, tutus, clothing, soap, event planning and much more. Her store contains 14 other Black-owned businesses.
Reddish’s dream began in 2010 when she was trying to find her daughter an Easter basket. None of the baskets had the kind of candy or toys her daughter liked and were expensive. She created her own fun and affordable Easter baskets and friends and families requested to buy them as Reddish pursued made them as a hobby. She later moved to selling the baskets at vendor fairs and later got her own space which she shares with other up and coming Black businesses.
“The goal is to give our fellow business owners without a physical location the opportunity to see if their products will sell in a commercial setting,” Reddish said. “We want to be the light of the world shining through the darkness. We want everyone to win.”
Tia Johnson, president of Beloit NAACP, shared with the crowd that she has entered the world of education, taking a position of an eighth grade science teacher. She encouraged people to support educators and to approach city and state leaders to better fund education.
“Think about inertia and momentum. The greater the mass the more difficult it is to stop. Let’s be a large mass and let’s be as difficult to stop as possible. Together we are unstoppable,” Johnson said.
The second annual Black Business week in Beloit will continue all week. A link to a directory of black-owned businesses is available at Rockcountyjumpstart.org.
Black Business Week will culminate on Saturday when Rock County Jumpstart, in partnership with Black Women in Business Beloit, will host the Black Business Week Beloit Expo at Community Action, from noon—5 p.m. The event gives the opportunity for vendors without storefronts to sell their products and for shoppers to get caught up on holiday shopping. It will be a family-friendly event where Santa comes and kids can get free face painting and balloon animals and play the spin-the-wheel game. Adults can wear their ugly sweater and compete to be a winner for the ugliest sweater contest with the chance to win $250.