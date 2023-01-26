CCI in Beloit recently received a Gold Projects of Distinction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin for its work on the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. From left are Ellen James: Assistant Project Manager, CCI, Marcus Kinsey: Superintendent, CCI, Jim McMullen: Executive Director, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Jessica Daniels: Project Coordinator, CCI and Clint Wallisch: Project Manager, CCI.
BELOIT — Constructed by Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI), the new Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) facility is being recognized as one of the most impressive and unique construction projects completed in 2022.
CCI received a Gold Projects of Distinction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin for its work on the project.
Situated on a 44-acre property in Rock County, north of Beloit, the new facility offers an efficient and thoughtful design by Angus Young that can easily accommodate a future expansion. Features include: large kennels with indoor-outdoor access and a play yard, cat and small animal areas, meet-and-greet social rooms, exam rooms with ultrasound and x-ray equipment, recovery rooms, an ICU, administration space, and community/multipurpose rooms. The project also included the erection of a standalone 4,800-square-foot cold storage metal building.
In addition to management and oversight, CCI self-performed the rough and finish carpentry, decorative concrete flooring, and roofing. Additionally, CCI custom fabricated and installed a new 10-by-13-foot steel monument sign for the facility as an in-kind donation.
This unique, state-of-the-art Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin project was focused specifically on the health, safety, and care of animals, while creating a warm, inviting, and welcoming atmosphere for the public,” commented Clint Wallisch, CCI project manager. “We thank ABC for recognizing the extensive amount of planning, pivoting, and special care our amazing build team put into the design and construction of this exceptional community asset.”
The Projects of Distinction Awards recognizes construction projects that are built on merit and are judged by a panel of construction experts based on several criteria, including quality, owner satisfaction, unusual challenges, and safety. The awards were presented at a banquet in January.
The program had a total of 51 project submissions, with 23 receiving silver awards and 25 receiving gold awards.
Projects are recognized in several types and sizes of general construction and specialty trades. “Projects of Distinction demonstrate the excellence in construction services by ABC of Wisconsin members,” said John Mielke, president of ABC of Wisconsin. “These unique projects are evaluated by a panel of experts in the field, including architects, engineers and educators in the construction industry and allow Wisconsin’s merit contractors to demonstrate their professionalism, craftsmanship and safety.”