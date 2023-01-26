CCI award
CCI in Beloit recently received a Gold Projects of Distinction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin for its work on the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. From left are Ellen James: Assistant Project Manager, CCI, Marcus Kinsey: Superintendent, CCI, Jim McMullen: Executive Director, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Jessica Daniels: Project Coordinator, CCI and Clint Wallisch: Project Manager, CCI.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Constructed by Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI), the new Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) facility is being recognized as one of the most impressive and unique construction projects completed in 2022.

CCI received a Gold Projects of Distinction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin for its work on the project.