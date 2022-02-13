BELOIT—Women showcased their many products, foods and talents as shoppers flocked to the 4th Annual Black Women in Business Expo and Black History Month celebration. Held Saturday at the Eclipse Center, the event featured food, music and family fun.
The Black Women in Business Expo is an annual expo dedicated to highlighting Black women who own their own businesses in Wisconsin and surrounding areas. This year’s event attracted 55 vendors, according to organizer Vickie Lynn who started the expo in 2019.
With the event two days before Valentine’s Day, there were plenty of shopping opportunities. The event also featured speakers and entertainers, delicious food and desserts, skin care products, fashion and fashion accessories, cosmetics, books, art, decor, music, and information about services provided by local businesses and non-profits.
Lynn said the expo ran from noon—6 p.m. giving more people the opportunity to visit. She enlisted the help of a new DJ and photographer to give different women a chance to promote themselves in the area and expand their audience. Participating vendors came from Beloit as well as Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee, Milton, Evansville, Janesville, Loves Park and Chicago.
Co-Chair of Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit Wanda Sloan was a scheduled spaker as was Mrs. Rock County Shatoria Teague. Tray Russey was speaking on mental health, and Shanta Lana Hereford discussed brand building. Sarah Branch of Earthly Temptations was set to read poetry and Lynn said she was trying to get Michelle Bozeman to sing.
Lynn said it was a beautiful sight to see, so many Black women supporting and learning from each other. Lynn said she coaches vendors on being assertive and giving customers a good experience.
“If you make them feel good, they will buy your product,” Lynn said.
Lynn said she wanted to thank other organizers of the event who have stepped in to help such as Paquita Reddish, Jennifer Franklin and Roshell Simms.
Vendors said they were thrilled for the opportunity.
Jasmine Randle of Loves Park was selling her homemade herbal goodies ranging from essential oils and to dried fruit earrings and medicinal honey. She said her many herbal remedies are designed to heal the mind, body and spirit.
Randle said her unique offerings have helped her connect to inner clarity, confidence and strength.
“I am the medicine,” she said.
Randle said she was glad to be part of the supportive event to bolster other women in love and joy.
“It’s fabulous. I’m really excited to support Black business during Black History Month,” Randle said.
Entrepreneur Janene Stephenson, owner of Stephenson’s Courier Service, the Janene Stephenson Show Podcast and Janene’s Event Design Studio.Social Cafe of Rockford had come to tout her businesses. Having been to many expos in Rockford, she said she was impressed with what she found in Beloit during her first year at the expo.
“We all get to network, socialize and get to know each other’s businesses,” Stephenson said. “It’s all about support and learning together. It’s about motivating, inspiring and pushing.”
Mrs. Rock County Shatoria Teague, who is the owner and founder of Always and Forever Formal Wear in downtown Beloit, had also set up a booth at the event.
“I love it. I’m super excited to be part of it,” she said.
Teague said the upbeat vibes would help her preparing for her Mrs. Wisconsin competition set for April 12, although the delicious and aromatic food onsite would be challenging to resist.
Sponsors of the event included Acts Housing, YWCA Rock County, Monarch Ambition, Blessed Divine Creation, Intuition Products, Open Air Duct Cleaning, No BS, Hidden Gem Catering, Lavish Lash Bar, Snacks And Stuff Truck, Jacenta Candle, Perfect Imperfections 608, Keilanna Rose Designs and Que’s Private Cleaning Service.