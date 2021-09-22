MADISON—Beloit’s unemployment rate declined in August, but the city reported the third highest jobless rate among Wisconsin’s 34 largest communities, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 6.5% in August, down from 7.2% in July and down from 7.3% in August of 2020. Milwaukee had the highest rate in the state at 7.3% in August and Racine had the second highest rate at 7% in August.
Fitchburg and Madison tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.1% in August.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 4.5% in August, down from 4.9% in July and down from 6.9% in August of 2020.
Of the 34 largest communities in the state, 19 reported unemployment rate decreases between July and August while 15 communities reported eighter jobless rate increases or rates that were unchanged from July.
Rock County reported an unemployment rate of 4.5% in August, down from 5% in July and down from 6.4% in August of 2020.
Walworth County reported an unemployment rate of 4% in August, unchanged from the July rate, but down from 5.4% in August of 2020.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in August, unchanged from the July Rate, but down from 4.8% reported in August of 2020.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 2.7% in August, up slightly from 2.6% in July.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 12.3% in August, up from 11.9% in July. but down from 18.5% reported in August of 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.9% in August, unchanged from July’s rate, but down from 6.2% in August of 2020.
The national unemployment rate was 5.2% in August, down from 5.4% in July and down from 8.4% in August of 2020.